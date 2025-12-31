Union Minister Pradhan Asks Tamil Nadu Govt To Implement NEP 2020
Tamil should be the medium of instruction up to standard five, and the state must encourage it, he said while visiting Madurai's Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple.
Published : December 31, 2025 at 4:40 PM IST
Madurai: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday asked the Tamil Nadu government to implement the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, in the state, stating that Tamil should be the medium of instruction up to standard five as per the policy's recommendation.
He made the statement while visiting the world-famous Arulmigu Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple with family to offer prayers. The temple authorities accorded a special welcome to Pradhan, and special arrangements were made for his darshan. "We are now implementing the national education policy. In Tamil Nadu, Tamil should be the medium of instruction up to standard five. This is the recommendation of the national education policy. I am hopeful that the local government will encourage the Tamil language in the early stages. If we take care of the children, they will be the future leaders of our society," Pradhan told reporters.
NEP 2020 has remained a bone of contention between the Centre and the DMK-led government, which has opposed the policy, claiming the imposition of Hindi under the three-language formula. In August 2025, it rolled out the State Education Policy with a two-language formula to counter the Centre's NEP.
The tussle has also reached the apex court, which on December 15 directed the state government to hold discussions with the Centre on the issue of establishing Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs). A bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and R Mahadevan also asked Tamil Nadu to ascertain the extent of land necessary for establishing JNVs.
Pradhan hailed the fourth edition of Kashi-Tamil Sangamam, which concluded on Tuesday. "We have completed the fourth edition of Kashi Tamil Sangamam successfully. Yesterday (Tuesday), we successfully organised the concluding program at Sri Rameswaram ji, and the vice-president addressed the gathering. This Kashi-Tamil Sangamam is the statement and civilisational link between different parts of our country, especially Kashi and Rameshwaram. Many people are now participating in it. In the future, a more effective cultural exchange program on the background of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' will be organised. I am thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji for envisioning this great cultural bridge between the two parts of our country," he added.
Themed 'Let Us Learn Tamil - Tamil Karkalam', Kashi Tamil Sangamam 4.0 began on December 2, attended by vice-president CP Radhakrishnan in the valedictory ceremony as the Chief Guest at Rameswaram on Tuesday.
Asked about the Thiruparankundram hills deepathoon row, Pradhan said, "It is reprehensible that the Tamil Nadu government is handling this matter politically, denying permission for the lighting of the lamp despite the ruling permitting it. Those who try to prevent the lighting of the lamp on the Thiruparankundram hill, which is considered sacred by Hindus, are fools. Lord Shiva will teach them a lesson. Just as the Thirukkural cannot be separated from the Tamil language, the lighting of deepathoon can't be stopped."
