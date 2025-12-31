ETV Bharat / state

Union Minister Pradhan Asks Tamil Nadu Govt To Implement NEP 2020

Madurai: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday asked the Tamil Nadu government to implement the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, in the state, stating that Tamil should be the medium of instruction up to standard five as per the policy's recommendation.

He made the statement while visiting the world-famous Arulmigu Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple with family to offer prayers. The temple authorities accorded a special welcome to Pradhan, and special arrangements were made for his darshan. "We are now implementing the national education policy. In Tamil Nadu, Tamil should be the medium of instruction up to standard five. This is the recommendation of the national education policy. I am hopeful that the local government will encourage the Tamil language in the early stages. If we take care of the children, they will be the future leaders of our society," Pradhan told reporters.

NEP 2020 has remained a bone of contention between the Centre and the DMK-led government, which has opposed the policy, claiming the imposition of Hindi under the three-language formula. In August 2025, it rolled out the State Education Policy with a two-language formula to counter the Centre's NEP.

The tussle has also reached the apex court, which on December 15 directed the state government to hold discussions with the Centre on the issue of establishing Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs). A bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and R Mahadevan also asked Tamil Nadu to ascertain the extent of land necessary for establishing JNVs.