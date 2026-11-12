ETV Bharat / state

'Chandrababu Naidu Is Master Instilling Confidence Among Investors': Piyush Goyal

Visakhapatnam: Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Thursday lauded Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for identifying and focusing on future sectors, saying he is a "master", who instils confidence among investors. The Union Minister also emphasised that the state is becoming a platform that offers many opportunities.

Addressing the 31st CII Partnership at the AU Engineering College grounds in Visakhapatnam, urged industrialists to invest in the state saying, "Andhra Pradesh is becoming a platform for many opportunities just as one lamp lights many more lamps. Chandrababu Naidu is at the forefront in identifying future sectors and focusing on them. He is a master in instilling confidence in those coming to invest."

"Remember Ram and Bheem in RRR Movie? One was fire, the other water. Different in nature, united by one mission. That's how the Centre and Andhra Pradesh are working today. Together, we deliver. That's Team India at its best!" Goyal posted on his X handle.

He said that the decision to set up escrow accounts for disbursing industrial incentives will help to boost confidence among investors and also stands as an example for other states.

"Visakhapatnam is growing from a steel city to a silicon city. The coordination between the leaders in the NDA alliance in Andhra Pradesh is a strength for the state's development and the two heroes work together as in the blockbuster film 'RRR'," he said.

Success Guaranteed If You Have Reliable Business Partner: Chandrababu Naidu

Speaking on the occasion, Naidu said a reliable business partner guarantees success. He said that eight such CII summits have been held under his leadership and many investors have shown confidence in him.

"‘Since June 2024, we have signed 714 agreements worth Rs 22.6 lakh crore. We have been making progress in investments in last 2.5 years with 303 projects worth Rs 7.3 lakh crore under process," he said.

Listing down the state's upcoming projects, the CM said that Andhra Pradesh is set to be the venue for India's first Hydrogen Valley, Tirupati is going to become a space city for new reforms in the future and drone air taxis are set to be introduced soon. Key developments have taken place in the development of greenfield airports, he said adding that India has set a target of 500 gigawatts of renewable energy production of which, the state is going to provide 160 gigawatts.

Naidu urged Goyal to introduce an Investment Protection Act, emphasising that it will help India to take a major leap in development.