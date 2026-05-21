Union Minister Bittu Faces Backlash Over Remarks Terming CM Bhagwant Mann An 'ISI Agent'
Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu triggers row by calling Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann an ISI agent.
Published : May 21, 2026 at 2:23 PM IST
Chandigarh: The remarks by Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu, terming Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann an agent of Pakistan's intelligence agency, ISI, have evoked a strong backlash, with political parties taking a strong exception.
Bittu, while speaking to media on the sidelines of the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the road-under-bridge (RUB) near the Ambala–Chandigarh rail section in Zirakpur, attacked Mann, saying his actions could compromise national interests. He said that at the behest of ISI, Mann was trying to “endanger our country and the Prime Minister."
The remarks came after Mann had slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing the Central government of pushing the country into an "undeclared lockdown" and concealing the economic conditions. The PM had earlier urged work-from-home measures due to the rise in fuel prices following the war in West Asia.
However, Bittu took on Mann, asking him whether he considered himself equal to the Prime Minister. “Will you be able to compete with the level of work done by the Prime Minister? I want to say that this man is an ISI agent. At the behest of ISI, he wants to endanger our country," he said.
Both the Congress and Mann’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) reacted sharply over the remarks. Punjab Congress president and Ludhiana MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring wrote on X, “Calling Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann an ‘ISI agent’ is one of the most serious allegations possible against a constitutional office holder. If Ravneet Bittu truly has evidence, why is Bhagwant Mann still freely attending meetings with Union Ministers and coordinating with the Central Government? Why no FIR, no investigation, no action from the Home Ministry?”
Warring said that these remarks were only aimed to hog the headlines. “Bhagwant Mann himself had alleged that the BJP was behind blasts and disturbances in Punjab. What action has the Punjab government taken on those claims? Where is the FIR? Where is the investigation?. Are these serious security concerns or just political statements made for headlines and TRPs? National security cannot become daily political theatre. If there is evidence, act officially. If not, stop spreading fear and confusion among people,” he said.
AAP's Punjab general secretary, Baltej Pannu, said that Mann does not require approval from political rivals to prove his credentials. In a post on X, Pannu wrote, "Ravneet Bittu Ji—who has labeled chief minister Bhagwant Mann Ji an 'ISI agent'—should instead explain: Who was truly behind the Pulwama, Pathankot, Pahalgam, and Delhi bomb blast attacks, and what became of the investigations into those incidents? Mann Sahib certainly does not require your seal of approval."
Reacting over the remarks, RJD MP Manoj Jha wondered whether Bittu's statements were not irresponsible. "Now that he is a Union Minister, what comment can I offer? Is this not an irresponsible statement?” he said. Jha added that if Bittu had evidence, he should have gone to meet the Home Minister, Defence Minister, or the Prime Minister instead of “providing soundbites to the media merely to defame your political opponents.”
“Where exactly are we steering the course of politics? If I criticise the government, I am immediately branded as anti-national or a Pakistani agent.' How many people do you intend to label as Pakistani agents?” he said.
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