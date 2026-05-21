ETV Bharat / state

Union Minister Bittu Faces Backlash Over Remarks Terming CM Bhagwant Mann An 'ISI Agent'

Chandigarh: The remarks by Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu, terming Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann an agent of Pakistan's intelligence agency, ISI, have evoked a strong backlash, with political parties taking a strong exception.

Bittu, while speaking to media on the sidelines of the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the road-under-bridge (RUB) near the Ambala–Chandigarh rail section in Zirakpur, attacked Mann, saying his actions could compromise national interests. He said that at the behest of ISI, Mann was trying to “endanger our country and the Prime Minister."

The remarks came after Mann had slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing the Central government of pushing the country into an "undeclared lockdown" and concealing the economic conditions. The PM had earlier urged work-from-home measures due to the rise in fuel prices following the war in West Asia.

However, Bittu took on Mann, asking him whether he considered himself equal to the Prime Minister. “Will you be able to compete with the level of work done by the Prime Minister? I want to say that this man is an ISI agent. At the behest of ISI, he wants to endanger our country," he said.

Both the Congress and Mann’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) reacted sharply over the remarks. Punjab Congress president and Ludhiana MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring wrote on X, “Calling Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann an ‘ISI agent’ is one of the most serious allegations possible against a constitutional office holder. If Ravneet Bittu truly has evidence, why is Bhagwant Mann still freely attending meetings with Union Ministers and coordinating with the Central Government? Why no FIR, no investigation, no action from the Home Ministry?”