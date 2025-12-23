ETV Bharat / state

Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi Reveals MPs And MLAs 'Take Commission', Threatens To Quit NDA

Patna: Union minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) or HAM(S) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi is suddenly on a rampage, throwing light on how public representatives take commission, raising various governance issues with his acerbic tongue, wrong-footing the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), and even threatening to quit it if his party doesn’t get a Rajya Sabha seat from Bihar.

He has triggered controversy and debate with his statements and left people wondering whether the 81-year-old is losing it, or is doing so with the vested interest of getting one of the five Rajya Sabha seats, which are going to become vacant in April next year.

The Union micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) minister has made four such remarks in the past two weeks. The problem with him is that he backtracks easily or modifies them if they do not go down well with other allies.

Speaking at a party function organised in Gayaji city on Sunday, Manjhi said: “Every MP and MLA takes commission (from their area development funds). Even if they take 10 per cent commission, it turns into a very big amount.”

Claiming that he donated Rs 40 lakh to his ‘party-fund’ from the commission he received last year, Manjhi added: “I have given the commission money to our party many times. An MP gets Rs 5 crore. If he gets even 10 per cent commission, it will be Rs 40 lakh.”

Not stopping at it, the Union minister exhorted his party leaders, son and Bihar minister Santosh Kumar Suman to take the commission and use the money to buy cars. He asked them to take at least a five per cent cut if they could not get 10 per cent.

“Even 10 paise taken from a rupee is a significant amount. You must take commission as it was no secret and everybody took it,” Manjhi added.

At the same function, the central minister reminded that he was assured about two Lok Sabha and a Rajya Sabha seat in the 2024 parliamentary elections, but got only one Lok Sabha seat to contest, while the Rajya Sabha seat was also going away now.

Addressing his son Santosh, who also happens to be the party’s national president, in front of party leaders and workers, Manjhi said: “You should have raised your voice when you did not get anything. The Rajya Sabha polls are approaching. We will leave the NDA if we do not get a seat in it. Were we not living when we were not ministers? We will take a separate path if the same mistake is repeated.”

The Union minister asserted that HAM(S) would contest 100 seats in the next Assembly polls if the party’s demands were not met. He asked his son to prepare an action plan to achieve the target and stressed that the supporters of his party would support it. He also called for expansion of the voter base by extending the party among the other castes.