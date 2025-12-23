Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi Reveals MPs And MLAs 'Take Commission', Threatens To Quit NDA
Speaking at a function, Manjhi said: “Every MP and MLA takes commission. Even if they take 10 percent commission it turns into very big amount.”
By Dev Raj
Published : December 23, 2025 at 5:18 PM IST
Patna: Union minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) or HAM(S) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi is suddenly on a rampage, throwing light on how public representatives take commission, raising various governance issues with his acerbic tongue, wrong-footing the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), and even threatening to quit it if his party doesn’t get a Rajya Sabha seat from Bihar.
He has triggered controversy and debate with his statements and left people wondering whether the 81-year-old is losing it, or is doing so with the vested interest of getting one of the five Rajya Sabha seats, which are going to become vacant in April next year.
The Union micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) minister has made four such remarks in the past two weeks. The problem with him is that he backtracks easily or modifies them if they do not go down well with other allies.
Speaking at a party function organised in Gayaji city on Sunday, Manjhi said: “Every MP and MLA takes commission (from their area development funds). Even if they take 10 per cent commission, it turns into a very big amount.”
Claiming that he donated Rs 40 lakh to his ‘party-fund’ from the commission he received last year, Manjhi added: “I have given the commission money to our party many times. An MP gets Rs 5 crore. If he gets even 10 per cent commission, it will be Rs 40 lakh.”
Not stopping at it, the Union minister exhorted his party leaders, son and Bihar minister Santosh Kumar Suman to take the commission and use the money to buy cars. He asked them to take at least a five per cent cut if they could not get 10 per cent.
“Even 10 paise taken from a rupee is a significant amount. You must take commission as it was no secret and everybody took it,” Manjhi added.
At the same function, the central minister reminded that he was assured about two Lok Sabha and a Rajya Sabha seat in the 2024 parliamentary elections, but got only one Lok Sabha seat to contest, while the Rajya Sabha seat was also going away now.
Addressing his son Santosh, who also happens to be the party’s national president, in front of party leaders and workers, Manjhi said: “You should have raised your voice when you did not get anything. The Rajya Sabha polls are approaching. We will leave the NDA if we do not get a seat in it. Were we not living when we were not ministers? We will take a separate path if the same mistake is repeated.”
The Union minister asserted that HAM(S) would contest 100 seats in the next Assembly polls if the party’s demands were not met. He asked his son to prepare an action plan to achieve the target and stressed that the supporters of his party would support it. He also called for expansion of the voter base by extending the party among the other castes.
Last Thursday (December 18), a video of Manjhi did the rounds on various social media platforms in which he narrated how his party candidate Anil Kumar was trailing from the Tikari Assembly constituency by 2,700 votes in the 2020 state elections, and he (Manjhi) got him elected with the help of the then district magistrate of Gaya.
When the election remarks caused an uproar and the Opposition parties started pointing at it as evidence of wrongdoings in the polls, Manjhi clarified that the video was wrong and did not portray what he meant to say.
“Our candidate Anil Kumar was contesting from the Tikari constituency during the 2020 Assembly elections. It was a keen contest during the counting of votes. What I actually wanted to say is that he should not have run away from the counting centre, and should have stayed to insist on recounting,” Manjhi added.
Earlier this month (December 9), Manjhi questioned the total prohibition implemented in the state by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s government since 2016.
“The liquor ban law is good, but has not been implemented properly. Those who drink 50 grams or the poor carrying 100 grams of alcohol as medicine are being arrested and jailed. On the other hand, big mafia and smugglers are roaming openly due to their nexus with officers,” Manjhi said.
Incidentally, several instances of legislators taking commissions across the country have come to light in the past. The latest example was from Rajasthan, where MLAs cutting across party lines were ready to sanction development works in lieu of commission.
The bigger allies in the NDA – the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Nitish’s Janata Dal United (JDU), and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) – have been either silent over Manjhi’s remarks or dismissed them as his personal views. Senior BJP leader and Bihar minister Dilip Kumar Jaiswal termed Manjhi’s statements as “nothing but just personal opinion.”
A senior JDU leader told ETV Bharat on the condition of anonymity that Manjhi’s remarks were “pressure politics to get one Rajya Sabha seat, and if possible, an additional berth in Nitish’s cabinet. The statements could also be aimed at bolstering his image in the eyes of party leaders and supporters.”
However, the JDU leader added that Manjhi should not make such comments because they showed the NDA government in a poor light. Manjhi’s HAM(S) has got just one MP, an MLC and five MLAs. Even if he chooses to break away from the NDA, it would not affect its governments at the Centre and in Bihar and the veteran leader also must have knowledge about it.
The NDA won 202 out of a total of 243 Assembly seats in the recently held Bihar elections, which is way above the majority mark of 122. HAM(S) contested six seats and won five of them with a vote share of 1.17 per cent. There will be no impact on the government even if Manjhi and his party withdraw support.
Read this story in Hindi here
