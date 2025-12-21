ETV Bharat / state

Union Minister Kishan Reddy Writes To Sonia Gandhi, Urges Implementation Of Poll Promises In Telangana

Hyderabad: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday urged senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi to clarify the party’s position on the promises made to farmers and others in Telangana.

In an open letter addressed to Sonia Gandhi, the Union Coal Minister recalled that during the Telangana Assembly election campaign in 2023, she unveiled the Congress party’s election manifesto titled “Abhayahastam,” but also personally assured the people of the state that the six guarantees would be implemented immediately upon the Congress party coming to power.

"The Congress party subsequently won the election and has now completed two full years in office. During this period, have you (Sonia Gandhi) ever reviewed or enquired about the status of the manifesto that you, along with Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and the Congress party, promised to the people of Telangana? Did you even raise this issue when the Chief Minister met you recently?" he asked in the letter.

Referring to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy presenting Sonia Gandhi the “Telangana Rising – 2047 Vision Document” recently, Kishan Reddy said reports suggest that she appreciated the performance of the government over its two years in office and commended the CM’s vision for the state’s development.

The congratulations conveyed to Revanth Reddy on completion of two years in power give the impression that either Sonia Gandhi is unaware of the ground reality regarding the implementation of the guarantees, and that no serious attempt has been made to assess whether the promises made to the people have been fulfilled at all, the senior BJP leader said.