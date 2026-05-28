Union Minister Lauds Startups After Launch Of Nation's First Super Pressure Balloon
Union Minister K Rammohan Naidu describes the launch as a landmark achievement in cutting-edge technology
Published : May 28, 2026 at 4:57 PM IST
Vijayawada: Union Minister for Civil Aviation K Rammohan Naidu congratulated the aerospace startups based in Andhra Pradesh for the successful launch of India's first Super Pressure Balloon platform.
The Super Pressure Balloon, developed by the startup 'Red Balloon Aerospace,' was launched from the Indira Gandhi Stadium here. The mission targeted operations in near-space environment at an altitude of around 25 km from Earth, where lower atmospheric density and environmental conditions provide a relevant testing ground for advanced aerospace systems.
"The unveiling of Super Pressure Balloon technology in Vijayawada, a first for the country, is a momentous development. It marks the beginning of a historic era. Through space technology, we are paving the way for numerous new innovations across both the state and the nation," said K Rammohan Naidu.
Speaking as the chief guest at the event, Rammohan Naidu said, "This balloon is capable of ascending to an altitude of 25 kilometres above the Earth. Currently, numerous such projects are being initiated across Andhra Pradesh. With initiatives like the Aerospace and Defence Policy and the Sriharikota Space City project, we are poised to achieve significant progress in the future. I extend my congratulations to Kiran and Sirish, the founders of Red Balloon Aerospace, for pioneering this cutting-edge technology."
Kiran, the co-founder of the company, said the project was undertaken with the active support and cooperation of the Andhra Pradesh government.
"We have currently launched this mission under the name 'Sana.' With this achievement, we have joined the ranks of nations possessing super-pressure balloon technology. In the event of any disaster, this system allows for the restoration of a full-scale network within just two hours. Further, it can deliver significant benefits to rural areas that currently lack network connectivity," he stated.
Shirish, a co-founder of the organisation, revealed that Super Pressure Balloons enable the collection of data on atmospheric research, earth observation, and disaster management at a significantly lower cost compared to satellites.
He noted that the balloon currently launched has been designed to remain airborne for a duration of 24 hours. He added that, in the future, they intend to develop SPBs capable of remaining aloft for months at a time.
Prakash Navdeep, Co-founder and CEO of Raudranex Space Technologies, stated that this technology is poised to bring about transformative changes. MPs Kesineni Srinath, Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, and others were among those present at the event.
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