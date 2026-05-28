ETV Bharat / state

Union Minister Lauds Startups After Launch Of Nation's First Super Pressure Balloon

Vijayawada: Union Minister for Civil Aviation K Rammohan Naidu congratulated the aerospace startups based in Andhra Pradesh for the successful launch of India's first Super Pressure Balloon platform.

The Super Pressure Balloon, developed by the startup 'Red Balloon Aerospace,' was launched from the Indira Gandhi Stadium here. The mission targeted operations in near-space environment at an altitude of around 25 km from Earth, where lower atmospheric density and environmental conditions provide a relevant testing ground for advanced aerospace systems.

"The unveiling of Super Pressure Balloon technology in Vijayawada, a first for the country, is a momentous development. It marks the beginning of a historic era. Through space technology, we are paving the way for numerous new innovations across both the state and the nation," said K Rammohan Naidu.

Speaking as the chief guest at the event, Rammohan Naidu said, "This balloon is capable of ascending to an altitude of 25 kilometres above the Earth. Currently, numerous such projects are being initiated across Andhra Pradesh. With initiatives like the Aerospace and Defence Policy and the Sriharikota Space City project, we are poised to achieve significant progress in the future. I extend my congratulations to Kiran and Sirish, the founders of Red Balloon Aerospace, for pioneering this cutting-edge technology."

Kiran, the co-founder of the company, said the project was undertaken with the active support and cooperation of the Andhra Pradesh government.