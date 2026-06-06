Union Minister Chirag Paswan's Party Declares Candidate For Bihar MLC Polls; Mess Things Up For the NDA
Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) declared its Bihar unit vice-president, Ashraf Ansari, the candidate for the upcoming MLC elections.
By Dev Raj
Published : June 6, 2026 at 7:53 PM IST
Patna: Union minister Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) or LJP(R) declared its Bihar unit vice-president Ashraf Ansari on Saturday as the candidate for the upcoming MLC elections – a move that is bound to upset the apple cart of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state.
Ashraf's candidature will jeopardise the future and chances of Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) president and former Union minister Upendra Kushawaha’s son Deepak Prakash, who is the panchayati raj minister, but is yet to be elected a member of the bicameral Bihar legislature.
A state cabinet minister must be a member of the state legislature. If he is not, then Article 164(4) of the Constitution requires him to get elected to the legislature within six consecutive months. If he fails, he automatically ceases to be a minister at the expiration of the period.
Deepak took the oath as a minister on May 7, and one month is already gone. He was being billed as an MLC candidate so that he could stay a member of the Samrat Choudhary-led Cabinet. Though he has time till November 6 to be elected to either house of the legislature, his entry into the Upper House seems difficult this time.
Sources in the RLM said that Upendra was peeved at the announcement by the LJP(R) and was considering various options available to counter the situation, including fielding the son on the ninth seat going for the biennial election, on which the Opposition is a strong claimant. Another way is to keep administering a fresh oath to Deepak as a minister every six months, till he is accommodated in the Council.
Upendra is among the tallest leaders among the Kurmi – Koeri caste combine which amounts to over 7 per cent of Bihar's population and provides a strong bloc of voters in elections in the state. Antagonising him will not be in the interest of the NDA and especially the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
"Our top leaders are discussing everything among themselves and also with other allies. All possibilities are being explored. There is also the provision of nomination of the MLCs by the Governor. We will inform about the decisions," RLM spokesperson Nitin Bharti told ETV Bharat.
The Bihar Legislative Council has 75 seats, of which 63 are elected by various constituencies of MLAs, local self-governance bodies, teachers, and graduates, while 12 are nominated by the Governor.
Incidentally, the quota of nominated MLCs is full right now as the then Governor Phagu Chauhan nominated 12 of them on March 17, 2021. Their six-year term will end in March 2027.
The MLC polls are going to be held on 10 seats, including a biennial election to nine full-term (six-year) seats, and a by-election on a seat vacated by Janata Dal (United) or JDU president and former chief minister Nitish Kumar, after his election to the Rajya Sabha. Its term will be till 2030.
The BJP has announced its candidates on four full-term seats, while the JD(U) has done so for three full-term seats and one by-poll seat. The LJP(R) has declared its candidate for one seat. That leaves just one seat. The MLAs will be the voters in this election.
At present, the strength of the state assembly is 242, as one seat (Bankipur) is vacant since BJP chief Nitin Nabin vacated it after his election to the Rajya Sabha. Since the MLC election is held through the system of proportional representation by means of a single transferable vote, it means that the first preference votes of 25 MLAs are needed to win each of the nine full-term seats. The voting for the by-poll seat will be held separately.
The NDA has a total of 201 MLAs, while the strength of the Opposition, including the RJD with 25 MLAs, is 41. Given the statistics, the ruling alliance can easily sweep nine of the 10 MLC seats, while the RJD can bag one.
The RJD is expected to give the ticket to former minister Shiv Chandra Ram. If the NDA wants to clinch the 10th seat also, it will have to ensure that the RJD is unable to get the first preference votes of 25 MLAs. And this gives a ray of hope to Upendra's son Deepak, if all the NDA allies close ranks and get down to brass tacks for some realpolitik.
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