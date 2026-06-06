ETV Bharat / state

Union Minister Chirag Paswan's Party Declares Candidate For Bihar MLC Polls; Mess Things Up For the NDA

Patna: Union minister Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) or LJP(R) declared its Bihar unit vice-president Ashraf Ansari on Saturday as the candidate for the upcoming MLC elections – a move that is bound to upset the apple cart of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state.

Ashraf's candidature will jeopardise the future and chances of Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) president and former Union minister Upendra Kushawaha’s son Deepak Prakash, who is the panchayati raj minister, but is yet to be elected a member of the bicameral Bihar legislature.

A state cabinet minister must be a member of the state legislature. If he is not, then Article 164(4) of the Constitution requires him to get elected to the legislature within six consecutive months. If he fails, he automatically ceases to be a minister at the expiration of the period.

Deepak took the oath as a minister on May 7, and one month is already gone. He was being billed as an MLC candidate so that he could stay a member of the Samrat Choudhary-led Cabinet. Though he has time till November 6 to be elected to either house of the legislature, his entry into the Upper House seems difficult this time.

Sources in the RLM said that Upendra was peeved at the announcement by the LJP(R) and was considering various options available to counter the situation, including fielding the son on the ninth seat going for the biennial election, on which the Opposition is a strong claimant. Another way is to keep administering a fresh oath to Deepak as a minister every six months, till he is accommodated in the Council.

Upendra is among the tallest leaders among the Kurmi – Koeri caste combine which amounts to over 7 per cent of Bihar's population and provides a strong bloc of voters in elections in the state. Antagonising him will not be in the interest of the NDA and especially the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"Our top leaders are discussing everything among themselves and also with other allies. All possibilities are being explored. There is also the provision of nomination of the MLCs by the Governor. We will inform about the decisions," RLM spokesperson Nitin Bharti told ETV Bharat.