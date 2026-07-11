Union Minister Bandi Sanjay's Son Released On Bail
The Petbasheerabad police had arrested Bhagirath on May 16 over allegations of sexually harassing a girl.
Published : July 11, 2026 at 12:29 PM IST
Cherlapally: Bandi Bhagirath, son of Union Minister Bandi Sanjay, who was arrested in a POCSO case, was released from Cherlapally Jail. Following the High Court's grant of conditional bail on Thursday, jail authorities released Bhagirath at 3:30 PM on Friday.
The Petbasheerabad police had arrested Bhagirath on May 16 over allegations of sexually harassing a girl. He was shifted to Cherlapally Jail following court orders and had remained there as a remand prisoner.
The High Court had previously granted him interim bail on June 20 to allow him to take his examinations, but he was returned to jail on June 25. Recently, lawyers representing Bhagirath approached the High Court seeking regular bail.
After hearing the matter, the High Court granted bail subject to conditions, including a personal bond of one lakh rupees, cooperation with the investigation, and a directive not to influence witnesses. Bhagirath was released from jail after the bond was furnished.
While allowing the bail plea, the court directed Bhagirath to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation and comply with the conditions imposed by the court. Appearing for the petitioner, senior advocate T Niranjan Reddy argued that Bhageerath, a student, had already spent more than 45 days in judicial custody and had suffered considerable personal and academic setbacks as a result of his incarceration.
The case stems from a complaint lodged by the mother of a minor girl at Petbashirabad Police Station on May 8. According to the complaint, Bhageerath allegedly sexually harassed the 17-year-old girl, behaved inappropriately with her and issued threats.
The complaint also alleged that he had compelled the girl to visit a farmhouse and a private apartment against her wishes. Based on the complaint, police registered a case under relevant provisions of the POCSO Act and other sections of law.
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