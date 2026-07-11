ETV Bharat / state

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay's Son Released On Bail

Cherlapally: Bandi Bhagirath, son of Union Minister Bandi Sanjay, who was arrested in a POCSO case, was released from Cherlapally Jail. Following the High Court's grant of conditional bail on Thursday, jail authorities released Bhagirath at 3:30 PM on Friday.

The Petbasheerabad police had arrested Bhagirath on May 16 over allegations of sexually harassing a girl. He was shifted to Cherlapally Jail following court orders and had remained there as a remand prisoner.

The High Court had previously granted him interim bail on June 20 to allow him to take his examinations, but he was returned to jail on June 25. Recently, lawyers representing Bhagirath approached the High Court seeking regular bail.

After hearing the matter, the High Court granted bail subject to conditions, including a personal bond of one lakh rupees, cooperation with the investigation, and a directive not to influence witnesses. Bhagirath was released from jail after the bond was furnished.