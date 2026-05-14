Union Minister Arjun Meghwal Opts For E-Rickshaw In Bikaner To Promote Fuel Saving
The Union Minister travelled from railway station to his residence in an e-rickshaw, drawing attention from local residents and BJP workers alike, reports Arvind Vyas.
Published : May 14, 2026 at 3:28 PM IST
Bikaner: In a symbolic gesture promoting environmental conservation and energy saving, Union Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal chose to travel in an e-rickshaw instead of using a large convoy during his visit to Bikaner on Thursday.
After arriving in the city by train, the Union Minister travelled from the railway station to his residence in an e-rickshaw, drawing attention from local residents and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers alike. The move comes amid growing discussions on fuel conservation and sustainable transport following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent appeal to reduce fuel consumption and promote energy efficiency.
वैश्विक स्तर पर चल रहे संकट के बीच प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की अपील पर गुरुवार को केंद्रीय कानून एवं संसदीय कार्य मंत्री अर्जुनराम मेघवाल ने अपने बीकानेर दौरे में गाड़ियों के लंबे काफिले की बजाय ई-रिक्शा को प्राथमिकता दी है.@arjunrammeghwal pic.twitter.com/gAcPTkivDy— ETVBharat Rajasthan (@ETVBharatRJ) May 14, 2026
Usually accompanied by multiple official vehicles during VIP movement, Meghwal’s decision to opt for a simple and eco-friendly mode of transport was widely discussed across the city. Sources close to the minister said the initiative was aimed at sending a strong public message on reducing pollution, saving petrol and diesel, and encouraging environmentally responsible lifestyles.
#WATCH बीकानेर, राजस्थान: केंद्रीय कानून मंत्री अर्जुन राम मेघवाल ने प्रधानमंत्री मोदी की अपील पर कहा, " विश्व में विपरीत परिस्थितियों के कारण प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने अपील की है कि नागरिकों को पेट्रोल और डीजल की खपत कम करने का प्रयास करना चाहिए। मेरा प्रयास है कि आज मेरे बीकानेर में… pic.twitter.com/iZRxAt9Glu— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) May 14, 2026
During his stay in Bikaner, Meghwal is expected to continue using e-rickshaws while attending several public programmes.
As part of his day-long visit, the Union Minister inaugurated digital classrooms and a Government Higher Secondary School building developed through CSR funding in Sujandesar. The event was attended by local public representatives, education department officials and students. The initiative is expected to strengthen digital learning infrastructure in the region.
Later in the day, Meghwal inaugurated a Brachytherapy Unit at PBM Hospital in Bikaner. The facility is expected to improve cancer treatment services for patients across the Bikaner division by providing advanced care locally and reducing dependence on hospitals in bigger cities.
The Union Minister also flagged off a career counselling van jointly operated by the Nirvikalp Foundation and Bikaji Group. The mobile initiative aims to provide guidance on higher education, competitive examinations and employment opportunities to students in rural and remote areas.
In the evening, Meghwal is scheduled to visit Deshnok to inaugurate various development projects funded through the MPLADS scheme before returning to Delhi by train later in the night.
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