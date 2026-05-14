ETV Bharat / state

Union Minister Arjun Meghwal Opts For E-Rickshaw In Bikaner To Promote Fuel Saving

Bikaner: In a symbolic gesture promoting environmental conservation and energy saving, Union Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal chose to travel in an e-rickshaw instead of using a large convoy during his visit to Bikaner on Thursday.

After arriving in the city by train, the Union Minister travelled from the railway station to his residence in an e-rickshaw, drawing attention from local residents and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers alike. The move comes amid growing discussions on fuel conservation and sustainable transport following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent appeal to reduce fuel consumption and promote energy efficiency.

Usually accompanied by multiple official vehicles during VIP movement, Meghwal’s decision to opt for a simple and eco-friendly mode of transport was widely discussed across the city. Sources close to the minister said the initiative was aimed at sending a strong public message on reducing pollution, saving petrol and diesel, and encouraging environmentally responsible lifestyles.