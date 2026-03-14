ETV Bharat / state

Amit Shah Says BJP 2027 Punjab Polls To Form Own Govt, Not As Junior Partner

Union Home Minister Amit Shah joins hands with BJP leaders Tarun Chugh, Ravneet Singh Bittu and others during the "Badlav" rally in Moga, Punjab, on March 14, 2026. ( PTI )

Moga: Virtually ending speculation about reviving the alliance with Shiromani Akali Dal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said here on Saturday that the BJP will fight the 2027 elections in Punjab to form its own government.

Addressing a "Badlav" rally here, Shah said the BJP, in a way, has launched its poll campaign today from Moga for the assembly polls early next year. "I have come to appeal to people of Punjab to give us your blessings," the Union minister said, seeking support for his party.

With the BJP earlier having been part of the government in Punjab as a junior partner to the Akalis, Shah, without naming any party, told the gathering, "Whenever we came before you, we came in the role of a younger brother. We could not have formed the government (on our own)".

"Magar aaj mein keh kar jaata hu 27 (2027) kay chunav mein, Bharatiya Janata Party apni sarkar banane kay liye chunav ladne ja rahi hai (The BJP is now going to fight the 2027 election to form its government in Punjab)," he said.

Addressing the rally in the Killi Chahlan village here, Shah said that Punjab has given many opportunities to Congress, Akalis and AAP, and should now give the BJP a chance.

"We will bring change in Punjab," he said.

Shah said that in 2024, the BJP got "19 per cent votes. And it is our track record, where the BJP gets 19 per cent of the vote, the next government formed there is of the BJP. And this happened in Odisha, Assam, Manipur, Tripura, Uttarakhand, and now it is the turn of Punjab."

The Shiromani Akali Dal had snapped its 24-year-old alliance with the BJP in September 2020 over the now-scrapped three farm laws. At present, the BJP has two MLAs in the 117-member House.

Prior to the end of their electoral alliance, both Akalis and the BJP used to fight together. Under their poll pact, the BJP used to contest 23 seats and the SAD 94 assembly seats.

In parliamentary polls, the SAD used to fight for 10 seats and the BJP would contest three.