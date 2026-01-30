ETV Bharat / state

Rahul Gandhi Disrespected North East By Not Wearing 'Gamosa': Shah Unveils Projects Worth Rs 1,715 Cr In Assam

Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday launched projects worth Rs 1,715 crore, including the second legislative assembly complex, in Dibrugarh district in Assam.

Addressing the gathering at a public rally at the Khanikar Parade Ground here, Shah accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of disrespecting the North East by refusing to wear the 'gamosa', presented by President Droupadi Murmu at the 'At Home' reception hosted by her on Republic Day.

All dignitaries, including those from abroad, had worn the scarf as a mark of respect, but Gandhi was the "only person to refuse" to do so, Shah claimed, while addressing the rally.

''Rahul Gandhi can do whatever he wants, but as long as the BJP is in power, it will not allow any disrespect of the North East's culture'', he said. Shah alleged that the Congress did nothing for Assam's development. ''I want to ask Rahul Gandhi what his party has given to Assam except guns, bullets, conflict and deaths of youth," the union home minister said.

Shah also accused the Congress of using infiltration as a "weapon for its vote bank politics". ''There has been no infiltration in Assam since the BJP came to power. Those who had come to India illegally will be identified and sent back," he said.

"The Centre has taken steps to make Assam flood-free," he said. The Home Minister further highlighted that the recent EU-India trade pact will boost Assam tea exports to European countries and urged the people to vote for the BJP in the upcoming assembly polls for development, peace, security, industry, and flood-free Assam.

Shah laid the foundation stone for the Rs 284 crore second legislative assembly complex and MLA hostel as a part of the government's efforts to establish Dibrugarh as the second administrative hub. The project will include a three-storey assembly building, a nine-storey hostel for MLAs, an 800-seat capacity auditorium and a barrack for security personnel.