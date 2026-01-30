Rahul Gandhi Disrespected North East By Not Wearing 'Gamosa': Shah Unveils Projects Worth Rs 1,715 Cr In Assam
Shah also launched the Rs 692 crore project for the restoration and rejuvenation of wetlands under the National Disaster Mitigation Fund.
Published : January 30, 2026 at 1:04 PM IST
Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday launched projects worth Rs 1,715 crore, including the second legislative assembly complex, in Dibrugarh district in Assam.
Addressing the gathering at a public rally at the Khanikar Parade Ground here, Shah accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of disrespecting the North East by refusing to wear the 'gamosa', presented by President Droupadi Murmu at the 'At Home' reception hosted by her on Republic Day.
All dignitaries, including those from abroad, had worn the scarf as a mark of respect, but Gandhi was the "only person to refuse" to do so, Shah claimed, while addressing the rally.
''Rahul Gandhi can do whatever he wants, but as long as the BJP is in power, it will not allow any disrespect of the North East's culture'', he said. Shah alleged that the Congress did nothing for Assam's development. ''I want to ask Rahul Gandhi what his party has given to Assam except guns, bullets, conflict and deaths of youth," the union home minister said.
Shah also accused the Congress of using infiltration as a "weapon for its vote bank politics". ''There has been no infiltration in Assam since the BJP came to power. Those who had come to India illegally will be identified and sent back," he said.
"The Centre has taken steps to make Assam flood-free," he said. The Home Minister further highlighted that the recent EU-India trade pact will boost Assam tea exports to European countries and urged the people to vote for the BJP in the upcoming assembly polls for development, peace, security, industry, and flood-free Assam.
Shah laid the foundation stone for the Rs 284 crore second legislative assembly complex and MLA hostel as a part of the government's efforts to establish Dibrugarh as the second administrative hub. The project will include a three-storey assembly building, a nine-storey hostel for MLAs, an 800-seat capacity auditorium and a barrack for security personnel.
Shah inaugurated the first phase of the modern multi-disciplinary sports complex worth Rs 238 crore and laid the foundation stone for its second phase, which will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 209 crore.
The first phase of the project includes an indoor stadium, swimming pool, football field, main gallery, tennis, volleyball and basketball courts and hostels. The second phase of the sports facility will have an additional seating space for 30,000 people, a central playground and an athletic track, officials said.
The home minister laid the foundation stone for the Rs 292 crore Wildlife Health and Research Centre for the treatment of wild animals, and enhanced laboratory facilities along with training units. These will help improve coordination among forest officials, veterinarians and researchers, the officials said.
The project will include an educational and administrative block, a central laboratory, a museum, a state-of-the-art auditorium, a clinical block and a laboratory with radiation facilities. Shah also launched the Rs 692 crore project for the restoration and rejuvenation of wetlands under the National Disaster Mitigation Fund.
The project is aimed at restoring and rejuvenating 15 scientifically selected wetlands across nine districts to reduce urban flood risks, enhance the water retention capacity, mitigate the risk of flooding and help in overall flood management of the Brahmaputra River basin in the state.
He unveiled the projects in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal, MPs and MLAs of the upper Assam constituencies, several state cabinet ministers and senior government officials.
