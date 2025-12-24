ETV Bharat / state

Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy Launches Development Projects In Jharkhand's Dhanbad

Union Minister for Coal and Mines, G. Kishan Reddy speaking after inauguration of development projects in Dhanbad, Jharkhand ( ETV Bharat )

The projects are aimed at strengthening infrastructure and civic amenities for families rehabilitated from the Jharia region displaced due to coal fires and gas leaks there.

Dhanbad: Union Minister for Coal and Mines, G. Kishan Reddy, who is on a two-day visit to Jharkhand, inaugurated and laid foundation stones for multiple development projects undertaken by Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) and Jharia Rehabilitation and Development Authority (JRDA) here on Wednesday.

JRDA Administrative Building, Belgaria Township: Launch of solar street lights and foundation stones laid for development works of Phases 6, 7 & 8

Road Infrastructure: Foundation stones laid for road widening works (Phases II & III) in the R&R colony and inauguration of Phase IV works

Livelihood Support: Distribution of 11 e-rickshaws under BCCL’s CSR initiative

During the inauguration ceremony, the Coal Minister was informed about the difficulties faced by the people living in the township. The suggestions given by the people were noted down by the Union Coal Minister and the Deputy Commissioner. The people demanded a community hall, a separate panchayat, a post office, a playground, and other facilities. They also demanded that Rs 10,000 be provided for funeral expenses in case of death.

Some residents of the township complained that although they had been settled, their names were missing in the survey, which caused them difficulties.

Reddy assured the people of settling them in the township's Jan Aushadhi Kendra (government-run generic medicine store).

“...30,000 houses have been built in the township for the people living in these areas. All necessary arrangements are being made here. Even those who have already been allotted housing are still living in their old homes, keeping them locked. Those people should also move into their allotted houses,” he said.

Dhanbad MP Dhullu Mahto, Sindri MLA Chandradev Mahto, Jharia MLA Ragini Singh, Coal India Chairman B. Sairam, BCCL CMD Manoj Kumar Agarwal, and Dhanbad DC Aditya Ranjan, and SSP Prabhat Kumar besides local residents living in the township were also present on the occasion.