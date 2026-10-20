ETV Bharat / state

Imperative To Ensure Mental, Physical Fitness Of ATC Officers: Aviation Minister Naidu

Chennai: Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu has said that it is imperative to ensure the mental and physical fitness of air traffic control officers.

The Union Minister made these remarks during an address delivered through video conferencing from Delhi to those who attended a function that was held opposite the Chennai Airport to celebrate Air Traffic Control Day.

"Indian air traffic controllers handle about 2.8 million square nautical miles of airspace. This is about three times the area of ​​our country," he said.

Air Traffic Control (ATC) has completed 104 years since its inception internationally, while the ATC that started at Chennai Airport in 1932 has completed 94 years.

On October 20, Air Traffic Control was started internationally, and the day is observed as World Air Traffic Controller Day. The Chennai Airport ATC also celebrated Air Traffic Control Day today.

Air traffic controllers are responsible for the safety of flights. They have to also ensure that flights run in time and without delays.