Imperative To Ensure Mental, Physical Fitness Of ATC Officers: Aviation Minister Naidu
On Air Traffic Control Day, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu has stressed the need for mental and physical well being of ATCs.
Published : October 20, 2026 at 8:21 PM IST
Chennai: Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu has said that it is imperative to ensure the mental and physical fitness of air traffic control officers.
The Union Minister made these remarks during an address delivered through video conferencing from Delhi to those who attended a function that was held opposite the Chennai Airport to celebrate Air Traffic Control Day.
"Indian air traffic controllers handle about 2.8 million square nautical miles of airspace. This is about three times the area of our country," he said.
Air Traffic Control (ATC) has completed 104 years since its inception internationally, while the ATC that started at Chennai Airport in 1932 has completed 94 years.
On October 20, Air Traffic Control was started internationally, and the day is observed as World Air Traffic Controller Day. The Chennai Airport ATC also celebrated Air Traffic Control Day today.
Air traffic controllers are responsible for the safety of flights. They have to also ensure that flights run in time and without delays.
The controllers work at air traffic control centers round the clock. With the number of aircraft increasing across India and new airports being developed and passengers increasingly opting for air travel, the responsibilities of air traffic controllers have increased multifold.
The control tasks have been carried out in varied settings, from ground level to airspace movements up to an altitude of approximately 46,000 feet.
"The physical and mental health of air traffic control officers is assessed on a daily basis and at regular intervals. It is imperative to ensure that they are physically and mentally fit to perform their duties safely whenever they are called upon to do so," said Naidu.
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