Union Budget Wishlist -- Kolhapur Seeks Capital Investment in Sugar Industry And Training Centre For Kolhapuri Chappal Artisans

Those keeping a watch on the local economy further feel that funding is also needed to establish a training centre for Kolhapuri chappal artisans in Kolhapur district. Those working in this industry have sought that this needs to be addressed in this year's budget through a specific scheme.

It is being pointed out that the sugar industry impacts a population of several lakh people and provides employment to over one lakh persons. Those seeking capital investment in the sector say that farmers are not currently in a position to afford the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the agricultural sector, and the Centre needs to make provisions for capital investment in the sugar industry. This will help increase the per capita income of the farmers.

Kolhapur: The Kolhapur region's wish list ahead of the Union Budget to be presented on February 1 includes capital investment in the sugar industry and a training centre for the artisans involved in manufacturing the internationally famous Kolhapuri chappals (slip-on sandals).

"The Centre has taken many positive policy decisions in the last ten years to improve the prospects of the sugar industry in Western Maharashtra, which is known as the sugar belt. Despite fluctuations in international sugar prices, there has been no change in domestic sugar prices. This is a positive development for the sugar industry, but the per-hectare productivity of sugarcane farmers across the country has decreased," said an expert on sugar industry, Vijay Singh Autade.

He told ETV Bharat that this needs to be addressed in this budget as the farmers cannot afford the large-scale capital investment required for AI in cooperative farming. He said the Centre needs to provide substantial assistance to sugarcane farmers through a significant budgetary allocation.

Pointing out that the country's sugar demand is being met and India is also exporting sugar to many places abroad, Autade said, "However, there is a need to increase investment in this sector. Since ethanol production in the sugar industry is environmentally friendly, the Centre will have to seriously consider ethanol production in the future. For this, substantial financial provision should be made through various schemes which will also help in increasing the per capita income of farmers."

Meanwhile, those involved in the Kolhapuri chappal trade say that the chappal has a tradition spanning several decades and is now gaining global recognition.

"After the world-famous PRADA company copied the Kolhapuri chappal, the government has taken positive decisions regarding Kolhapuri chappals at the national and state levels. However, this year's budget should include a training centre for the approximately 3,500 artisans in the district who need to be trained to scale up production," underlined Shubham Satpute, a Kolhapur-based footwear businessman.