Union Budget 2026 Gives Push To MSMEs And Manufacturing, Says FKCCI's M G Balakrishna

By Mohammed Rafiq Mulla

Bengaluru: Finance Minister Nirmala Seetharaman began presenting the Union Budget on February 1, in 2017, to allow sufficient time for parliamentary scrutiny and implementation of proposals ahead of the April 1 financial year. Earlier, the Budget was usually tabled at the end of February.

M G Balakrishna, Immediate Past President of the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI), has welcomed the Union Budget 2026, saying it reflects long-standing demands from the MSME sector and places manufacturing at the centre of economic growth.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Balakrishna said the allocation of Rs 10,000 crore for small and medium-scale industries was a key highlight of the budget.

“There has always been a demand to support MSMEs, and this budget appears to have taken that into account,” he said. Balakrishna noted that expectations from the sector include higher production and improved capacity, but added that the real impact would depend on how effectively the funds are implemented. “The manufacturing sector needs this support at this point. The question is how much this allocation will translate into actual growth on the ground,” he observed.

Transparency And Policy Support Welcomed

Balakrishna said the budget places importance on transparency and structured decision-making. He pointed to the formation of new committees, including a core committee and a financial head committee, to address funding-related issues. “The emphasis on transparency is encouraging. These committees can help ensure that financial decisions are taken in a more systematic manner,” he told ETV Bharat.