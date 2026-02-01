Union Budget 2026 Gives Push To MSMEs And Manufacturing, Says FKCCI's M G Balakrishna
Balakrishna said the allocation of Rs 10,000 crore for small and medium-scale industries was a key highlight of the budget.
Published : February 1, 2026 at 4:43 PM IST
By Mohammed Rafiq Mulla
Bengaluru: Finance Minister Nirmala Seetharaman began presenting the Union Budget on February 1, in 2017, to allow sufficient time for parliamentary scrutiny and implementation of proposals ahead of the April 1 financial year. Earlier, the Budget was usually tabled at the end of February.
M G Balakrishna, Immediate Past President of the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI), has welcomed the Union Budget 2026, saying it reflects long-standing demands from the MSME sector and places manufacturing at the centre of economic growth.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Balakrishna said the allocation of Rs 10,000 crore for small and medium-scale industries was a key highlight of the budget.
“There has always been a demand to support MSMEs, and this budget appears to have taken that into account,” he said. Balakrishna noted that expectations from the sector include higher production and improved capacity, but added that the real impact would depend on how effectively the funds are implemented. “The manufacturing sector needs this support at this point. The question is how much this allocation will translate into actual growth on the ground,” he observed.
Transparency And Policy Support Welcomed
Balakrishna said the budget places importance on transparency and structured decision-making. He pointed to the formation of new committees, including a core committee and a financial head committee, to address funding-related issues. “The emphasis on transparency is encouraging. These committees can help ensure that financial decisions are taken in a more systematic manner,” he told ETV Bharat.
He added that the budget’s focus on sectors such as pharmaceuticals and biogas, along with manufacturing, shows an attempt to balance traditional industries with emerging needs. According to him, small and micro industries stand to benefit if policy measures are implemented without delays. “Simplified policies and faster approvals are essential if businesses are to make full use of these provisions,” Balakrishna said.
Infrastructure And Export Planning
Infrastructure development is another area that Balakrishna said would directly benefit MSMEs and entrepreneurs. “Proper infrastructure is crucial for the growth of small businesses as well as larger enterprises,” he said, adding that the budget’s investment in this area was timely.
He also highlighted the establishment of a new container manufacturing facility aimed at meeting future export requirements. With exports expected to rise, Balakrishna said planning for container availability was necessary to avoid shortages. “This shows that the budget is looking ahead and preparing for increased export activity,” he noted.
Budget 2026 And The Decline In The Share Market
Responding to a query on the decline of the share market while the Budget was presented by the Finance Minister Nirmala Seetharaman, M G Balakrishna said, the initial fall in the share market after the Union Budget 2026 was a short-term reaction and should not be overread. “The dip was largely due to changes in taxation related to share commissions and a lack of immediate clarity on budget provisions. Such corrections are normal after major policy announcements. The market had fallen sharply but has already started recovering as investors better understand the budget,” he said, adding that sentiment is likely to stabilise in the coming days.
Overall, Balakrishna said he was satisfied with the Union Budget 2026 from an entrepreneur’s perspective. “It is a welcome step for the MSME sector and for business growth in general,” he said, adding that the coming months would reveal how these measures translate into economic outcomes.