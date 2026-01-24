ETV Bharat / state

Uniform Scam Surfaces In Uttarakhand Home Guards & Civil Defence Dept; Director Home Guards Suspended

Dehradun: A major scam in the procurement of uniforms in the Home Guards and Civil Defence Department has surfaced in Uttarakhand prompting Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to suspend Director Home Guards.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami while suspending Director Home Guards (Deputy Commandant) Amitabh Srivastava with immediate effect, has also directed the formation of a joint investigation committee to investigate the matter.

What is the scam?

It is understood that the scam relates to the procurement of uniforms for Home Guards during the financial years 2024-25 and 2025-26. Following the allegations of financial irregularities in the tender process, a report to the government by the Director General, Home Guards and Civil Defence, Dehradun, revealed a lack of transparency and violations of rules in the tender process.