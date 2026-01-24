Uniform Scam Surfaces In Uttarakhand Home Guards & Civil Defence Dept; Director Home Guards Suspended
The case relates to the procurement of uniforms for Home Guards at enhanced prices during the financial years 2024-25 and 2025-26.
January 24, 2026
Dehradun: A major scam in the procurement of uniforms in the Home Guards and Civil Defence Department has surfaced in Uttarakhand prompting Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to suspend Director Home Guards.
CM Pushkar Singh Dhami while suspending Director Home Guards (Deputy Commandant) Amitabh Srivastava with immediate effect, has also directed the formation of a joint investigation committee to investigate the matter.
What is the scam?
It is understood that the scam relates to the procurement of uniforms for Home Guards during the financial years 2024-25 and 2025-26. Following the allegations of financial irregularities in the tender process, a report to the government by the Director General, Home Guards and Civil Defence, Dehradun, revealed a lack of transparency and violations of rules in the tender process.
It is alleged that officers colluded with contractors and drew bills worth Rs 3 crore for goods worth Rs 1 crore. The Director General of Police (DG) had sent a report to the government recommending a case against the Deputy Commandant accused in the case.
Besides, a baton worth Rs 130 was shown as priced at Rs 375, and shoes worth Rs 500 as priced at Rs 1500. Furthermore, uniform pants and shirts worth Rs 1200 were purchased for Rs 3000, and jackets worth Rs 500 were purchased for Rs 1580. When the Director General noticed a significant discrepancy between the market price and the tender rate, an investigation team was immediately formed. When the team obtained market quotations, it was discovered that every item in the Home Guard department was being purchased at nearly three times the price.
Based on the Director General's recommendation, CM Dhami has suspended the Deputy Commandant with immediate effect and directed the formation of a joint investigation committee.
The CM said that the state government was pursuing a “zero-tolerance policy towards corruption”. “Irregularities or corrupt practices will not be tolerated at any level. He stated that strict action will be taken against any officer or employee found guilty,” Dhami said in a statement.
