ETV Bharat / state

Uniform Civil Code Will Solve 'Halala' And Other Issues Affecting Muslim Women: MP CM

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday said Muslim women will benefit the most from the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC), which will solve multiple problems in their lives, including (nikah) “halala”. He said the uniform law is necessary in the state for everyone, including "Ram, Rahim, and Robin".

"The state government has tabled the Uniform Civil Code bill in the state assembly (on Monday). It will soon become a law," Yadav told reporters after chairing a meeting at the state police headquarters. He said all sections of society will live under a uniform law and "the greatest benefit of the UCC will be for Muslim women, as it will be freeing them from many problems of life, including halala".

"In the land of Madhya Pradesh, it is necessary to have a single law for everyone, including Ram, Rahim, and Robin. We hope the bill will become law in this monsoon session of the assembly itself. It will benefit everyone in the future," the chief minister added.

He claimed a large number of Muslim sisters supported the bill when suggestions were invited for the draft UCC.

"We are the people who follow the path of one country, one constitution, one leader, and one system. Today, I have also asked the Opposition to move forward together in unity for the betterment of Madhya Pradesh," the chief minister said.

The Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Sunday approved the draft UCC bill, paving the way for a common civil law that criminalises triple talaq and ‘nikah halala’, prohibits polygamy, and proposes three-month imprisonment if live-in relationships are not registered within a month.

It also proposes equal legal rights for children born to married parents, whether biological, adopted, or born through surrogacy or ART, and equal inheritance rights to all children regardless of their marital status, while exempting Scheduled Tribes from the bill's scope.