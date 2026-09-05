ETV Bharat / state

Unidentified Thieves Steal PRTC Bus Tyres, Batteries In Punjab's Ludhiana

Ludhiana: Unidentified thieves in Punjab's Ludhiana stole a bus of the state-owned PEPSU Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) from a parking lot and later abandoned it after absconding with seven of its tyres, batteries and other valuables in the vehicle.

It is understood that the bus bearing registration number PB19 Y0995 operating on the Delhi route was parked in the parking lot at the Ludhiana bus stand. The thieves stole the bus on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. Shortly ahead of the Chowkiman Toll Plaza, they parked the bus near a village and took away seven of its tyres, batteries and cameras while abandoning the vehicle there.

According to the driver of the bus, the thieves came in a pickup while they were sleeping and took the bus away. He further claimed a loss of seven to eight lakh rupees in the stolen valuables from the bus. He said that a complaint has been lodged with the Ludhiana police station division number 5 in this regard while accusing the cops of failing to nab the culprits.

"We gave information to the police after which the police traced the vehicle number but the accused have not been found yet. That is why we have come to the police station again. If there is no solution, we can also stage a protest," the driver said outside the police station on Saturday.