Unidentified Object Hanging From Tree Sparks Panic In Odisha's Balasore
Police said the object is a device used to study atmosphere and ISRO has been contacted for more details on it, reports Jeevan Jyoti Nayak.
Published : October 4, 2026 at 9:03 PM IST
Balasore: An unidentified object hanging from a tree at a forest behind an anganwadi centre at Gendra Sahi under Naranpur panchayat of Nilagiri block in Odisha's Balasore district sparked panic among locals on Sunday.
The plastic box-like object was found hanging, tied with a yellow thread, on a sal tree in the forest. The object had 'P0086' written on it.
On being informed, Berhampur police reached the spot and seized the object. Later, IIC Jana Pattnaik contacted the ISRO department. He said ISRO has informed that the object belongs to them. Pattnaik said that after the necessary documents arrive, the object will be returned to ISRO.
Ramesh Majhi, a local said, "We saw the object at around 4 pm. It was hanging at a height of 15 feet from a sal tree. We told the children not to throw stones at it. We did not know whether there was a bomb inside or something else. Then we informed the Forest Department. Although forest officials came and saw the object, they could not identify it. Later they called the police. The police came and took it away".
Pattnaik said, "After we got the information, I went to the spot with a police team. The device was safely recovered and brought to the police station. As per preliminary investigation, it seems the object is an atmospheric study material. The name of the Semiconductor Laboratory and contact number were mentioned on the device. We matched the information on it with the information on the website of the Semiconductor Laboratory, Punjab officials and contacted them".
He said, "The Semiconductor Laboratory officials clarified that it is an atmospheric study material. It is sent to the sky through a balloon to study the atmosphere. They said that after the balloon burst for some reason, the device fell down. They also informed that it is being used by ISRO. However, to be more sure about its actual identity and use, we have asked the concerned organization to provide authorized documents. After receiving the necessary documents from them, its authenticity will be finally verified".
According to police, the device weighs around 200 grams.
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