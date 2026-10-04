ETV Bharat / state

Unidentified Object Hanging From Tree Sparks Panic In Odisha's Balasore

Balasore: An unidentified object hanging from a tree at a forest behind an anganwadi centre at Gendra Sahi under Naranpur panchayat of Nilagiri block in Odisha's Balasore district sparked panic among locals on Sunday.

The plastic box-like object was found hanging, tied with a yellow thread, on a sal tree in the forest. The object had 'P0086' written on it.

On being informed, Berhampur police reached the spot and seized the object. Later, IIC Jana Pattnaik contacted the ISRO department. He said ISRO has informed that the object belongs to them. Pattnaik said that after the necessary documents arrive, the object will be returned to ISRO.

Ramesh Majhi, a local said, "We saw the object at around 4 pm. It was hanging at a height of 15 feet from a sal tree. We told the children not to throw stones at it. We did not know whether there was a bomb inside or something else. Then we informed the Forest Department. Although forest officials came and saw the object, they could not identify it. Later they called the police. The police came and took it away".