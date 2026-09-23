ETV Bharat / state

Unidentified Miscreant Opens Gorukallu Reservoir Gate, Villagers Flee To Hills Fearing Dam Breach And Floods

Kurnool: Panic gripped Gorukallu village under Panyam Mandal in Andhra Pradesh's Nandyal district in the early hours of Tuesday after an unidentified miscreant opened the sole gate of Gorukallu Reservoir's outfall regulator, sending more than 3,000 cusecs of water from the reservoir rushing towards the village.

Fearing that the reservoir embankment breached, around 1,000 villagers, including children and elderly people, hurried to a nearby hill for safety. With no power supply and rain continuing, many used their mobile phone lights to find their way to higher ground.

Nearly an hour later, the panic-stricken villagers breathed a sigh of relief after officials confirmed that the embankment had not breached and that the sudden flow of water was caused by the opening of the regulator gate.

Hundreds of villagers reach higher grounds fearing floods (ETV Bharat)

Gate Opened At Around 4.40 AM

According to sources, the gate was lifted at around 4.40 am when the reservoir was holding about 9.5 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) of water. The sudden release sent a huge volume of water into the SRBC canal, which could not contain the flow.

Officials said the force of the water washed away the earthen embankment along the canal's concrete structure at several places. Boulders and soil were swept onto nearby roads and agricultural fields.

Moreover, the Gorukallu-Panyam road was blocked by large boulders, some of which piled up to about four feet high over a stretch of nearly 200 metres.

As soon as some of the villagers saw the water rushing in, they raised an alarm, fearing a dam breach. Their warnings woke others, prompting hundreds of people to rush to higher ground to save their lives.