Unidentified Miscreant Opens Gorukallu Reservoir Gate, Villagers Flee To Hills Fearing Dam Breach And Floods
Seeing the sudden rush of water, panic-stricken villagers fled to a nearby hill where they spent over an hour fearing breach of dam embankment.
Published : September 23, 2026 at 3:28 PM IST
Kurnool: Panic gripped Gorukallu village under Panyam Mandal in Andhra Pradesh's Nandyal district in the early hours of Tuesday after an unidentified miscreant opened the sole gate of Gorukallu Reservoir's outfall regulator, sending more than 3,000 cusecs of water from the reservoir rushing towards the village.
Fearing that the reservoir embankment breached, around 1,000 villagers, including children and elderly people, hurried to a nearby hill for safety. With no power supply and rain continuing, many used their mobile phone lights to find their way to higher ground.
Nearly an hour later, the panic-stricken villagers breathed a sigh of relief after officials confirmed that the embankment had not breached and that the sudden flow of water was caused by the opening of the regulator gate.
Gate Opened At Around 4.40 AM
According to sources, the gate was lifted at around 4.40 am when the reservoir was holding about 9.5 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) of water. The sudden release sent a huge volume of water into the SRBC canal, which could not contain the flow.
Officials said the force of the water washed away the earthen embankment along the canal's concrete structure at several places. Boulders and soil were swept onto nearby roads and agricultural fields.
Moreover, the Gorukallu-Panyam road was blocked by large boulders, some of which piled up to about four feet high over a stretch of nearly 200 metres.
As soon as some of the villagers saw the water rushing in, they raised an alarm, fearing a dam breach. Their warnings woke others, prompting hundreds of people to rush to higher ground to save their lives.
Electrician Turns Messiah
As there were no staff present at the Gorukallu regulator at the time, officials sought the help of Kotaiah, an electrician working at the nearby Jayajyothi Cements pump house. Kotaiah was instructed to immediately rush to the spot and inspect the embankment. Upon reaching, he found that water was flowing through the open gate. He knew how to lower the gate manually, even in the absence of electricity. Once he managed to lower the gate, the flow of water stopped, averting a major disaster.
Damage Reported Along Canal
With the surge of water continuing for over an hour, massive destruction was reported along the canal and its nearby infrastructure. Officials informed that soil and boulders from the canal embankment entered agricultural fields and the reservoir gallery. Electrical systems, starter boxes and motors inside the gallery were also damaged. The SRBC canal was filled with soil and boulders at several points.
Police Probe Possible Sabotage
Officials suspect that the gate may have been opened deliberately. The switches for the Gorukallu gates are located at the top of the regulator, leading officials to believe that the person responsible is someone familiar with its operation.
A complaint has been lodged with the Panyam police, who have begun an investigation to identify the person(s) responsible.
Nandyal Collector Rajakumari, Panyam MLA Gouru Charitha Reddy, Superintending Engineer Pratap and other officials inspected the affected areas.
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