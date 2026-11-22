ETV Bharat / state

Unidentified Man Carrying Rs 25 Lakh In Cash Dies After 'Falling' From Train At Guwahati Railway Station

Guwahati: An unidentified man died after allegedly falling from a train at the Narengi railway station in Assam's Guwahati on Saturday, with police recovering over Rs 25 lakh from his possession.

It is understood that the incident took place at around 5.55 pm on Saturday, soon after the Kolongpar express arrived at Narengi railway station.

An eyewitness, who was not sure whether the man deboarded the train or fell, said that he watched him sitting on the platform from a distance at first.

“At first, he was sitting on the platform. Some people offered him water; suddenly, he became unconscious. After that, people informed the police, and the police team took him to the hospital in an ambulance,” said the eyewitness. He claimed that around Rs 25 lakh in cash was found with the person.

Soon after receiving information about the incident, a team of GRP and Noonmati Police rushed to the spot and shifted the man to the Guwahati Medical College Hospital, where he was declared dead.