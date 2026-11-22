Unidentified Man Carrying Rs 25 Lakh In Cash Dies After 'Falling' From Train At Guwahati Railway Station
An eyewitness said that he first saw the man sitting on the platform, but soon collapsed after which they informed the police and GRP.
Published : November 22, 2026 at 4:34 PM IST
Guwahati: An unidentified man died after allegedly falling from a train at the Narengi railway station in Assam's Guwahati on Saturday, with police recovering over Rs 25 lakh from his possession.
It is understood that the incident took place at around 5.55 pm on Saturday, soon after the Kolongpar express arrived at Narengi railway station.
An eyewitness, who was not sure whether the man deboarded the train or fell, said that he watched him sitting on the platform from a distance at first.
“At first, he was sitting on the platform. Some people offered him water; suddenly, he became unconscious. After that, people informed the police, and the police team took him to the hospital in an ambulance,” said the eyewitness. He claimed that around Rs 25 lakh in cash was found with the person.
Soon after receiving information about the incident, a team of GRP and Noonmati Police rushed to the spot and shifted the man to the Guwahati Medical College Hospital, where he was declared dead.
It is understood that the deceased travelled on the Guwahati-Moirabari Kolongpar express. The actual reason for his death is still not clear. His identity was also not known at the time this report was filed. Police suspect that he died after falling from the train.
His autopsy will be done at the Guwahati Medical College Hospital GMCH and the reason for his death will be known after the autopsy report is available.
It is still a mystery why the person carried so much cash with him.
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