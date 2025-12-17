ETV Bharat / state

Unidentified Gunmen Fire At BJP Candidate's Office In Maharashtra's Ambernath

Ambernath: A couple of days ahead of Ambernath local body elections, two unidentified gunmen fired at BJP candidate Pawan Walekar's office on Wednesday.

Police said the assailants were on a motorcycle and wore masks and helmets. The incident occurred at around 1 am on Wednesday when Walekar was at his office with his party workers, at the New Bhendi Pada area of Ambernath West.

The two unidentified gunmen arrived at the spot on a motorcycle and fired four rounds at the office located in front of the BJP headquarters. The incident was captured in CCTV cameras installed in the locality.

The assailants also fired on a security guard on duty who rushed out of the office premises. The guard is injured and is in a state of shock, said police. The culprits fled the area after the incident. Police have scanned the CCTV cameras installed at Walekar's office to identify the shooters.

According to ACP Shailesh Kale, the Ambernath police station launched a search operation after filing a case in this regard. He added, "A team from the Crime Branch and teams from Ambernath and Badlapur police stations are on the lookout for the assailants."