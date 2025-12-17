Unidentified Gunmen Fire At BJP Candidate's Office In Maharashtra's Ambernath
While a security guard was injured in the shooting, police have formed teams to nab the culprits.
Published : December 17, 2025 at 3:50 PM IST
Ambernath: A couple of days ahead of Ambernath local body elections, two unidentified gunmen fired at BJP candidate Pawan Walekar's office on Wednesday.
Police said the assailants were on a motorcycle and wore masks and helmets. The incident occurred at around 1 am on Wednesday when Walekar was at his office with his party workers, at the New Bhendi Pada area of Ambernath West.
The two unidentified gunmen arrived at the spot on a motorcycle and fired four rounds at the office located in front of the BJP headquarters. The incident was captured in CCTV cameras installed in the locality.
The assailants also fired on a security guard on duty who rushed out of the office premises. The guard is injured and is in a state of shock, said police. The culprits fled the area after the incident. Police have scanned the CCTV cameras installed at Walekar's office to identify the shooters.
According to ACP Shailesh Kale, the Ambernath police station launched a search operation after filing a case in this regard. He added, "A team from the Crime Branch and teams from Ambernath and Badlapur police stations are on the lookout for the assailants."
Kale stated, "As per preliminary investigation, it seems the shooting was carried out with the intention of creating terror. Immediately after receiving information about the incident, the Ambernath and Badlapur police, along with a Crime Branch team, arrived at the spot and a search has been launched for the unknown suspects."
The incident comes ahead of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' scheduled visit to Ambernath on Wednesday evening. Meanwhile, BJP workers staged a sit-in protest at the local police station seeking registration of a case against some specific individuals.
Narendra Pawar, a former BJP MLA, claimed "The identities of the offenders is known and even police are aware of it. Yet the police seem to be dragging their feet."
BJP workers alleged the entire election process has been impacted by this episode.
Also Read
Shiv Sena (UBT), MNS To Join Hands On December 19; Will Contest Together For All 29 Municipal Corporations: Sanjay Raut