ETV Bharat / state

Unidentified Assailants Shoot Dead Congress Sarpanch's Brother In Punjab Village

Dera Baba Nanak (Gurdaspur): Unidentified assailants Saturday night shot dead the brother of sarpanch of Padda village with police suspecting the personal rivalry as the motive for the killing.

The incident occurred in the jurisdiction of police station Dera Baba Nanak. Twenty seven-year-old Sukhraj Singh alias Kaka, younger brother of Congress sarpanch of the village, Navdeep Singh, was shot dead while returning home from a religious event.

Giving information about the incident, Navdeep said that his brother was killed while returning to his village after paying obeisance at programme which was held to mark the birth anniversary of Baba Sri Chand Ji at Gurdwara Tahli Sahib. “As soon as he reached near his home, some youths riding in a vehicle had already set up an ambush and opened fire on him indiscriminately. Sukhraj died on the spot after he was sprayed with bullets," said Navdeep.

A few months back, Sukhraj was attacked in village Shahpur Jajan, which had left him seriously injured. Family members have alleged that the incident occurred as the police failed to take any action in the matter.