Unidentified Assailants Shoot Dead Congress Sarpanch's Brother In Punjab Village
The brother of the Congress sarpanch was killed while returning home from a religious programme.
Published : September 20, 2026 at 2:21 PM IST
Dera Baba Nanak (Gurdaspur): Unidentified assailants Saturday night shot dead the brother of sarpanch of Padda village with police suspecting the personal rivalry as the motive for the killing.
The incident occurred in the jurisdiction of police station Dera Baba Nanak. Twenty seven-year-old Sukhraj Singh alias Kaka, younger brother of Congress sarpanch of the village, Navdeep Singh, was shot dead while returning home from a religious event.
Giving information about the incident, Navdeep said that his brother was killed while returning to his village after paying obeisance at programme which was held to mark the birth anniversary of Baba Sri Chand Ji at Gurdwara Tahli Sahib. “As soon as he reached near his home, some youths riding in a vehicle had already set up an ambush and opened fire on him indiscriminately. Sukhraj died on the spot after he was sprayed with bullets," said Navdeep.
A few months back, Sukhraj was attacked in village Shahpur Jajan, which had left him seriously injured. Family members have alleged that the incident occurred as the police failed to take any action in the matter.
"The culprits involved in the crime should be brought to justice. We are urging the officials of Punjab police to act in the matter," said Navdeep.
According to police, as soon as the information about the incident was received, the SHO of Dera Baba Nanak police station Ashok Kumar Sharma reached the spot along with the police party. The police have recovered two bullet shells from the spot.
SHO said that a case has been registered on the basis of the statements of Navdeep and the police have also moved the body to Civil Hospital Batala for postmortem examination. The deceased Sukhraj also had several criminal cases registered against him, the police said.
"Initial investigation suggests that the motive behind the crime was that of personal enmity. Considering the seriousness of the incident, the matter has been brought to the notice of senior officers and further legal action is being taken based on the statements of the family," said the SHO.
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