ETV Bharat / state

Unfenced Borders, Climate Change And Myanmar Unrest Pose Security Challenges For Northeast: Ex-Assam Rifles Chief

Shillong: India's security challenges along its international borders with Bangladesh and Myanmar remain significant due to difficult geographical conditions, unfenced stretches, changing river courses and political instability in neighbouring countries, former Director General of Assam Rifles Lieutenant General (Retd) Pradeep Chandran Nair has said.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat at the Assam Rifles Headquarters in Laitkor, Shillong, Lieutenant General Nair (retd), who served as the 21st Director General of Assam Rifles, discussed border infiltration, climate-induced migration, narcotics trafficking, the Myanmar crisis and the continuing ethnic conflict in Manipur.

He spoke about the geographical and operational challenges faced by security forces in managing India's sensitive northeastern borders and stressed the need for stronger border infrastructure and effective security mechanisms.

Former Director General of Assam Rifles Lt General P C Nair (Retd) (ETV Bharat)

Speaking about infiltration from Bangladesh, Lt Gen Nair said the issue had existed for a long time, primarily because of the difficult geographical conditions along the India-Bangladesh international border.

He pointed out that the border stretches approximately 4,097 kilometres, of which around 875 kilometres remain unfenced. Nearly 170 kilometres of the border cannot be fenced due to difficult terrain.

"One hundred per cent stoppage of infiltration cannot happen because the geography is such," he said, while appreciating the efforts of the Border Security Force (BSF) in managing the challenging conditions.

He explained that changing river courses and difficult terrain create gaps along the international boundary, making surveillance and border management particularly challenging.

The former Assam Rifles chief said the availability of additional land from the West Bengal government could help facilitate fencing along several remaining stretches. However, he said that geographical limitations would continue to pose difficulties.

Talking about another emerging concern, Lt Gen Nair linked the possibility of increased migration from Bangladesh to climate change and rising sea levels. He said an estimated 1.2 lakh people in Bangladesh had been displaced over the past decade due to the encroachment of the sea, which could potentially increase the population in India.

"Where do these people go? Obviously, they will come to India, or they will take a boat and go somewhere. This is something that we have to live with and find ways to address," he said.

He added that India would need to develop appropriate mechanisms to deal with the challenge in the coming years.

Commenting on the evolving political situation in Bangladesh and statements made by sections of its political establishment, Lt Gen Nair said geographical and economic realities would continue to influence bilateral relations.

He pointed out that Bangladesh shares about 97 per cent of its land border with India and remains connected to the country through important economic and infrastructure networks, including water resources, electricity and trade routes.

"Much of what is happening and the pronouncements being made by important people from Bangladesh are just pronouncements. The hard fact is the geographical reality. Their water goes from us, their power goes from us, and their exports go through our ports," he said.

He said that Bangladesh would eventually recognise the importance of maintaining stable relations with India because of their geographical and economic interdependence.