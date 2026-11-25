Unfenced Borders, Climate Change And Myanmar Unrest Pose Security Challenges For Northeast: Ex-Assam Rifles Chief
Lt General P C Nair (Retd) speaks about border infiltration, climate-induced migration, narcotics trafficking, and the Myanmar crisis
Published : November 25, 2026 at 10:27 PM IST|
Updated : November 25, 2026 at 10:56 PM IST
By Pranab Kumar Das
Shillong: India's security challenges along its international borders with Bangladesh and Myanmar remain significant due to difficult geographical conditions, unfenced stretches, changing river courses and political instability in neighbouring countries, former Director General of Assam Rifles Lieutenant General (Retd) Pradeep Chandran Nair has said.
In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat at the Assam Rifles Headquarters in Laitkor, Shillong, Lieutenant General Nair (retd), who served as the 21st Director General of Assam Rifles, discussed border infiltration, climate-induced migration, narcotics trafficking, the Myanmar crisis and the continuing ethnic conflict in Manipur.
He spoke about the geographical and operational challenges faced by security forces in managing India's sensitive northeastern borders and stressed the need for stronger border infrastructure and effective security mechanisms.
Speaking about infiltration from Bangladesh, Lt Gen Nair said the issue had existed for a long time, primarily because of the difficult geographical conditions along the India-Bangladesh international border.
He pointed out that the border stretches approximately 4,097 kilometres, of which around 875 kilometres remain unfenced. Nearly 170 kilometres of the border cannot be fenced due to difficult terrain.
"One hundred per cent stoppage of infiltration cannot happen because the geography is such," he said, while appreciating the efforts of the Border Security Force (BSF) in managing the challenging conditions.
He explained that changing river courses and difficult terrain create gaps along the international boundary, making surveillance and border management particularly challenging.
The former Assam Rifles chief said the availability of additional land from the West Bengal government could help facilitate fencing along several remaining stretches. However, he said that geographical limitations would continue to pose difficulties.
Talking about another emerging concern, Lt Gen Nair linked the possibility of increased migration from Bangladesh to climate change and rising sea levels. He said an estimated 1.2 lakh people in Bangladesh had been displaced over the past decade due to the encroachment of the sea, which could potentially increase the population in India.
"Where do these people go? Obviously, they will come to India, or they will take a boat and go somewhere. This is something that we have to live with and find ways to address," he said.
He added that India would need to develop appropriate mechanisms to deal with the challenge in the coming years.
Commenting on the evolving political situation in Bangladesh and statements made by sections of its political establishment, Lt Gen Nair said geographical and economic realities would continue to influence bilateral relations.
He pointed out that Bangladesh shares about 97 per cent of its land border with India and remains connected to the country through important economic and infrastructure networks, including water resources, electricity and trade routes.
"Much of what is happening and the pronouncements being made by important people from Bangladesh are just pronouncements. The hard fact is the geographical reality. Their water goes from us, their power goes from us, and their exports go through our ports," he said.
He said that Bangladesh would eventually recognise the importance of maintaining stable relations with India because of their geographical and economic interdependence.
Turning to the India-Myanmar border, Lt Gen Nair expressed concern over the continuing instability in Myanmar and its security implications for India's Northeast. He identified narcotics trafficking as a major cross-border challenge and also stressed the movement of illegal weapons and militant groups through the porous international boundary.
According to him, the situation has become more complicated since the military coup in Myanmar in 2021, which triggered widespread instability across several regions.
He specifically referred to the Sagaing, Kachin, Chin and Rakhine regions, saying these areas had witnessed considerable unrest compared to the situation before the military takeover.
"With the great amount of disturbance, this kind of influx of drugs, influx of weapons and trans-border movement of militants will continue," he cautioned.
On the continuing ethnic conflict in Manipur, Lt Gen Nair said the situation is complex and there could not be a single solution to the crisis.
He said that ethnic identity is an important factor in the Northeast, where about 220 ethnic groups coexist, which creates complex social and security dynamics.
Recalling the Naga-Kuki clashes of 1996-97, he said the violence during that period had been even more severe in certain respects.
However, expressing optimism about the possibility of peace, he said people themselves would eventually have to come forward to end the violence, alongside efforts by the Central Government.
"It is the people who will come forward to stop this violence. Of course, there will be some help from the Centre also coming. That's how I look at it," he said.
Apart from regional security concerns, Lt Gen Nair also spoke about the Assam Rifles Half Marathon in Shillong, an event he initiated during his tenure as Director General of the force.
"This is my baby. I had three editions during my time. This is the sixth one," he said.
Recalling the initial challenges, he said there had been considerable reluctance among participants during the first edition, with questions raised about the feasibility of organising a marathon in Shillong's hilly terrain.
However, the event gradually gained popularity and attracted greater participation.
He congratulated his successor, Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera, for taking the initiative forward and expressed hope that future editions would grow further, eventually becoming a major annual attraction comparable to Shillong's Cherry Blossom Festival.
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