ETV Bharat / state

'Unfair Discounts Killing Small Pharmacies': Karnataka Chemists Announce Statewide Shutdown

Bengaluru: More than 20,000 medical shops across Karnataka are set to remain closed on May 20 as chemists join a nationwide 24-hour strike called by the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists against online sale of medicines and alleged violations of drug regulations by e-pharmacy platforms.

According to the Karnataka Chemists and Druggists Association, around 26,000 chemists across the state, including nearly 6,500 retailers in Bengaluru, are expected to participate in the bandh, which will begin at 12.01 am on Wednesday and continue till midnight. Nationwide, over 12 lakh chemists and wholesalers from 28 states and eight Union Territories are expected to join the protest.

KCDA president R. Raghunatha Reddy said the strike was being organised against the growing online sale of medicines, excessive discounting practices, and alleged violations of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

“Online pharmacies are openly bypassing existing laws. They are offering medicines directly to customers and giving discounts of 25 to 40 per cent, which is beyond the permitted retail margins. Small medical shops are struggling to survive because of this unfair competition,” he said.

Reddy alleged that online platforms were dispensing medicines without proper prescriptions and said repeated appeals to the Centre and regulatory authorities had not produced results. “Despite representations and favourable court observations, no effective action has been taken. We have been left with no other option but to protest,” he added.