ETV Bharat / state

'Unfair' Cap On Upper Age Limit In Major Jammu And Kashmir Recruitment Sparks Row

A file photo of the J&K Headquarters in Srinagar ( ETV Bharat )

Jammu: The decision by the Jammu and Kashmir Bank to cap the upper age limit to 30 years in a major recruitment has drawn a sharp reaction from opposition political parties and the J&K Students' Association amid concerns that the move will deprive overaged aspirants seeking to get government jobs for years.

The J&K Bank has invited applications for nearly 1400 vacancies to fill probationary officers and banking associates. These include 323 probationary officers and 1033 posts for banking associates in J&K and 20 and 21 posts respectively in Ladakh.

This marks the Bank’s first recruitment of this scale since 2020 when over 1800 vacancies were advertised. For thousands of unemployed job aspirants, the announcement has brought dismay. But the upper age limit of 30 years in the recruitment has not gone down well for many. People's Democratic Party leader and Pulwama legislator Waheed Para called the move “completely unfair to thousands of overaged aspirants who have been waiting patiently for years”. In a post on X, Para said that it was “deeply concerning to see the latest JK Bank notification for PO & Banking Associate posts”. “Keeping the age limit at 20-30 years is completely unfair to thousands of overaged aspirants who have been waiting patiently for years. When JKSSB allows an age limit up to 40 years, why are JK Bank aspirants being penalized?” he wrote. “Furthermore, applying reservation policies in a commercial institution like JK Bank undermines meritocracy for our local youth. The demands are simple: Increase the upper age limit to 40 years. Revoke reservation in the recruitment. Give our educated youth a fair & equal chance,” added Para. Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Doda Mehraj Malik also questioned the Jammu and Kashmir Bank administration's decision to keep the upper age limit of 30 years for newly advertised posts. He said that it is after 10 years that the posts were advertised by the J&K Bank and during these years many educated youth, who have been waiting for the jobs, have crossed the upper age limit.