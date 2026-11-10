'Unfair' Cap On Upper Age Limit In Major Jammu And Kashmir Recruitment Sparks Row
Opposition leaders have called for age relaxation in the upper age limit to give relief to overaged candidates.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : November 10, 2026 at 8:38 PM IST
Jammu: The decision by the Jammu and Kashmir Bank to cap the upper age limit to 30 years in a major recruitment has drawn a sharp reaction from opposition political parties and the J&K Students' Association amid concerns that the move will deprive overaged aspirants seeking to get government jobs for years.
The J&K Bank has invited applications for nearly 1400 vacancies to fill probationary officers and banking associates. These include 323 probationary officers and 1033 posts for banking associates in J&K and 20 and 21 posts respectively in Ladakh.
This marks the Bank’s first recruitment of this scale since 2020 when over 1800 vacancies were advertised. For thousands of unemployed job aspirants, the announcement has brought dismay.
But the upper age limit of 30 years in the recruitment has not gone down well for many.
People's Democratic Party leader and Pulwama legislator Waheed Para called the move “completely unfair to thousands of overaged aspirants who have been waiting patiently for years”.
Deeply concerning to see the latest JK Bank notification for PO & Banking Associate posts. Keeping the age limit at 20-30 years is completely unfair to thousands of overaged aspirants who have been waiting patiently for years. When JKSSB allows an age limit up to 40 years, why are JK Bank aspirants being penalized? Furthermore, applying reservation policies in a commercial institution like JK Bank undermines meritocracy for our local youth. The demands are simple: Increase the upper age limit to 40 years. Revoke reservation in the recruitment. Give our educated youth a fair & equal chance! @CM_JnK @JandKBank— Waheed Ur Rehman Para (@parawahid) November 7, 2026
In a post on X, Para said that it was “deeply concerning to see the latest JK Bank notification for PO & Banking Associate posts”.
“Keeping the age limit at 20-30 years is completely unfair to thousands of overaged aspirants who have been waiting patiently for years. When JKSSB allows an age limit up to 40 years, why are JK Bank aspirants being penalized?” he wrote.
“Furthermore, applying reservation policies in a commercial institution like JK Bank undermines meritocracy for our local youth. The demands are simple: Increase the upper age limit to 40 years. Revoke reservation in the recruitment. Give our educated youth a fair & equal chance,” added Para.
Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Doda Mehraj Malik also questioned the Jammu and Kashmir Bank administration's decision to keep the upper age limit of 30 years for newly advertised posts.
Upper age limit set as 30 years in J&K bank recruitment. where will unemployed youth go? who crossed 30 years because they were not given enough employment opportunites? First they set 12th as maximim qualification for MTS, removed all graduates, now in J&K bank those who are graduate are being removed due to age limit.. where is J&K heading? where will unemployed youth go?? what kind of policies are being made by govt? Age limits and Maximum qualifications must be removed. @OmarAbdullah @manojsinha_— Mehraj Malik (@MehrajMalikAAP) November 9, 2026
He said that it is after 10 years that the posts were advertised by the J&K Bank and during these years many educated youth, who have been waiting for the jobs, have crossed the upper age limit.
"Where will unemployed youth who have crossed 30 years go? Because they were not given enough employment opportunities. First they set 12th as maximum qualification for MTS, removed all graduates, now in J&K Bank those who are graduates are being removed due to age limit. Where is J&K heading? Where will unemployed youth go? What kind of policies are being made by the government? Age limits and maximum qualifications must be removed," the MLA said.
CPI(M) Legislator MY Tarigami urged the J&K administration to reconsider the upper age limit and raise it in line with the norms by the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission “given the rising unemployment in Jammu and Kashmir”.
J&K Bank has fixed the upper age limit at 30 years for recruitment to various Probationary Officer (PO) and Banking Associate posts, while the government has set it at 40 years for its recruitments. Given the rising unemployment in Jammu and Kashmir, I request the @JandKBank authorities to reconsider the age criteria and raise the upper age limit in line with JKSSB norms, thereby providing an opportunity to more deserving and eligible candidates.— M Y Tarigami (@tarigami) November 7, 2026
Deepika Pushkar Nath, advocate at the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, and also a Congress leader too demanded raising the upper age limit for the posts.
“Why is the upper age limit for OM restricted to 30 when it should be 40? All reservation provisions follow J&K rules, so why is the same fairness denied in age relaxation? After 8 years of recruitment, this amounts to systematic exclusion of OM aspirants. Authorities must act immediately and give a fair play chance to our children,” Deepika wrote in a post on X.
J&K Bank PO &BA recruitment: Why the upper age limit for OM restricted to 30 when it should be 40? All reservation provisions follow J&K rules, so why is the same fairness denied in age relaxation? After 8 years of recruitment, this amounts to systematic exclusion of OM aspirants https://t.co/bIRthNUK2X— Deepika Pushkar Nath (@DeepikaPNath) November 6, 2026
The J&K Students Association said that it has written to LG Manoj Sinha to demand the relaxation of the upper age limit to 40 years while stressing priority to merit.
J&K Bank PO &BA recruitment: Why the upper age limit for OM restricted to 30 when it should be 40? All reservation provisions follow J&K rules, so why is the same fairness denied in age relaxation? After 8 years of recruitment, this amounts to systematic exclusion of OM aspirants https://t.co/bIRthNUK2X— Deepika Pushkar Nath (@DeepikaPNath) November 6, 2026
Anti-reservation activist Sahil Parray said that the major recruitment “should have been a moment of hope” for open merit candidates eagerly waiting for government jobs.
“Instead, it feels like another reminder that we have nowhere left to go. Age relaxation has again been extended to other categories, while OM is left out. Earlier, recruitment was district/division-wise. That too is gone. Imagine preparing for years, paying fees, studying day and night, only to feel that the door was never meant to open for you,” he wrote in a post.
“What crime have we committed? Why are our dreams treated as if they matter less? We are tired. We are helpless. But we are not invisible. These jobs belong to us too. We will remember. We will not forget,” Parray added.
As already reported by ETV Bharat, the J&K Bank recruitment has triggered anxiety among unemployed educated youth given that less than 35 percent allocation to open merit, renewing the spotlight on the controversial reservation policy.
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