ETV Bharat / state

‘Unexplained Delay Vitiated Detention’: Jammu Kashmir HC Quashes Preventive Order In Drug Case

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has quashed a preventive detention order issued under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, holding that an unexplained delay of more than one year and eight months in executing the detention order snapped the “live and proximate link” between the alleged offence and the purpose of detention.

In a nine-page judgement, Justice MA Chowdhary ruled that preventive detention laws cannot be invoked routinely to bypass ordinary criminal law or negate bail granted by competent courts.

The petition was filed by Jaffer Hussain Sheikh of Trehgam, Kupwara, challenging Detention Order Number DIVCOM ‘K’/204/2023 dated December 27, 2023, passed by the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, under the PITNDPS Act. The petitioner was represented by advocates Zamir Abdullah and Zahir Abdullah, sons of Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

Justice Chowdhary observed that while preventive detention is constitutionally permissible, it remains “an exception to the cherished right of personal liberty guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India".

The court also noted that the Sheikh had earlier been booked in FIR no. 32/2023 under Sections 8 and 20 of the NDPS Act over the alleged recovery of 300 grams of charas-like substance. He was later granted bail by a competent court.

Despite the detention order being passed on December 27, 2023, authorities executed it only on September 2, 2025. The court found the delay fatal to the detention.

“Thus, there is a delay of more than one year and eight months in the execution of the detention order. The respondents have failed to place on record any satisfactory explanation justifying such enormous delay,” the court held.

The judgement recorded that the petitioner had earlier approached the High Court through HCP No. 09/2024, after which the court restrained authorities from executing the detention order on January 12, 2024. However, even after that petition was withdrawn on April 16, 2025, authorities took another four-and-a-half months to execute the order.