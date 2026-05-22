‘Unexplained Delay Vitiated Detention’: Jammu Kashmir HC Quashes Preventive Order In Drug Case
The court said that preventive detention laws cannot be invoked routinely to bypass ordinary criminal law or negate bail granted by competent courts.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : May 22, 2026 at 1:32 PM IST
Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has quashed a preventive detention order issued under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, holding that an unexplained delay of more than one year and eight months in executing the detention order snapped the “live and proximate link” between the alleged offence and the purpose of detention.
In a nine-page judgement, Justice MA Chowdhary ruled that preventive detention laws cannot be invoked routinely to bypass ordinary criminal law or negate bail granted by competent courts.
The petition was filed by Jaffer Hussain Sheikh of Trehgam, Kupwara, challenging Detention Order Number DIVCOM ‘K’/204/2023 dated December 27, 2023, passed by the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, under the PITNDPS Act. The petitioner was represented by advocates Zamir Abdullah and Zahir Abdullah, sons of Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.
Justice Chowdhary observed that while preventive detention is constitutionally permissible, it remains “an exception to the cherished right of personal liberty guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India".
The court also noted that the Sheikh had earlier been booked in FIR no. 32/2023 under Sections 8 and 20 of the NDPS Act over the alleged recovery of 300 grams of charas-like substance. He was later granted bail by a competent court.
Despite the detention order being passed on December 27, 2023, authorities executed it only on September 2, 2025. The court found the delay fatal to the detention.
“Thus, there is a delay of more than one year and eight months in the execution of the detention order. The respondents have failed to place on record any satisfactory explanation justifying such enormous delay,” the court held.
The judgement recorded that the petitioner had earlier approached the High Court through HCP No. 09/2024, after which the court restrained authorities from executing the detention order on January 12, 2024. However, even after that petition was withdrawn on April 16, 2025, authorities took another four-and-a-half months to execute the order.
“If the respondents themselves sleep over the matter and fail to execute the detention order for such a long duration, the very basis of subjective satisfaction becomes doubtful,” Justice Chowdhary wrote while underlining the constitutional safeguards surrounding personal liberty.
In its judgement, the court extensively quoted Supreme Court precedents, including Ramesh Yadav vs District Magistrate, Etah, TA Abdul Rahman vs State of Kerala, Rekha vs State of Tamil Nadu, and SMF Sultan Abdul Kader vs Joint Secretary to the Government of India.
Quoting the Supreme Court's ruling in Ramesh Yadav, the court reiterated: “Ordinarily, a detention order should not be passed merely to pre-empt or circumvent enlargement on bail in cases which are essentially criminal in nature and can be dealt with under the ordinary law.”
Justice Chowdhary further stressed that preventive detention cannot substitute regular criminal procedure.
“Preventive detention laws, being exceptional in nature, have to be construed strictly, and every procedural safeguard provided under law must be zealously enforced. The constitutional courts are duty-bound to ensure that personal liberty is not sacrificed at the altar of administrative convenience.”
The court also cited the Supreme Court's warning in Rekha vs State of Tamil Nadu that preventive detention is “repugnant to democratic ideas and an anathema to the rule of law”.
Holding the detention unsustainable, the court said the unexplained delay had “vitiated” the detention order and rendered continued custody illegal. The High Court accordingly quashed the detention order and directed authorities to release the petitioner “forthwith” unless required in any other case.
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