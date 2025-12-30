UNESCO-Tagged Kalbelia Community Protest, Demand Two Yards Of Land To Bury Their Dead In Rajasthan
They are applauded on global stages, taught in cultural academies and showcased as symbols of Rajasthan. Yet when death arrives, the Kalbelias are left alone.
Published : December 30, 2025 at 1:32 PM IST
Jaipur/Barmer: Their feet have spread Rajasthan’s culture across continents. Their swirling black beeded, mirror work skirts have earned global applause and a place on UNESCO’s World Heritage List. But today, the Kalbelia community is asking for something far more basic than just recognition. They are demanding a burial ground for their own.
The crisis came to the fore on Monday in Barmer, when members of the Kalbelia community staged a protest by placing a body on the road after being denied space for last rites on a piece of land. According to community leaders, a 53-year-old man had died in the city and the family attempted to bury him on a private land, but they were chased away by land mafias.
Since they had no option, the mourners were carrying the body towards the Collectorate when the police stopped the procession. Peeved, the community members placed the body on the road and began a sit-in protest. Administrative officials and BJP leader Swaroop Singh Khara rushed to the spot and after hours of persuasion, assured the protesters that land would be allotted within four to five days. The protest was then withdrawn, and the burial was conducted.
With the support of Padma Shri awardee and renowned folk artist Gulabo Sapera, the Kalbelia community has renewed its demand for a permanent burial ground. The community is considered the harbinger of Rajasthan's culture but remains invisible when it comes to basic dignity, at least in death.
“This is not about land alone. It is about respect and rights. A community that has taken Rajasthan’s folk culture to the world today does not even have a place to bury its dead,” Gulabo Sapera, who is also the President of the All Rajasthan Kalbelia Mahasabha, said. She also expressed anguish stating that the incident reflects years of neglect of the nomadic and semi-nomadic communities. “We have no residential land, no burial grounds, no basic facilities. Government schemes too do not reach us. If not in our lifetime, at least we should be assured dignity after death,” she added.
The problem is grave for Kalbelia families living in villages, where land ownership patterns and social hierarchies leave nothing for negotiation during moments of grief.
Terming the incident an “assault on human sensibilities,” MLA Ravindra Singh Bhati from Sheo constituency in Barmer district demanded an immediate and permanent solution. “This is a community with a rich cultural legacy, yet it is struggling for two yards of land to bury the dead. This is a grave injustice and cannot be allowed to continue,” he said.
The Kalbelias follow the Nath tradition, under which burial, not cremation rites are followed. But unlike cremation grounds or graveyards allocated for other communities, the Kalbelias say they have no designated land for burial anywhere in the state. As a result, grieving families are forced to bury their dead on private land due to which they face resistance, abuse and many times even eviction.
For a community that has kept Rajasthan’s folk culture alive for generations, the demand is painful but simple - a small piece of earth where their dead can rest in peace.
Also Read: