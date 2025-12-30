ETV Bharat / state

UNESCO-Tagged Kalbelia Community Protest, Demand Two Yards Of Land To Bury Their Dead In Rajasthan

Jaipur/Barmer: Their feet have spread Rajasthan’s culture across continents. Their swirling black beeded, mirror work skirts have earned global applause and a place on UNESCO’s World Heritage List. But today, the Kalbelia community is asking for something far more basic than just recognition. They are demanding a burial ground for their own.

The crisis came to the fore on Monday in Barmer, when members of the Kalbelia community staged a protest by placing a body on the road after being denied space for last rites on a piece of land. According to community leaders, a 53-year-old man had died in the city and the family attempted to bury him on a private land, but they were chased away by land mafias.

UNESCO-tagged Kalbelia Community Protest Seeking Two Yards Of Land To Bury Their Dead In Rajasthan (ETV Bharat)

Since they had no option, the mourners were carrying the body towards the Collectorate when the police stopped the procession. Peeved, the community members placed the body on the road and began a sit-in protest. Administrative officials and BJP leader Swaroop Singh Khara rushed to the spot and after hours of persuasion, assured the protesters that land would be allotted within four to five days. The protest was then withdrawn, and the burial was conducted.

With the support of Padma Shri awardee and renowned folk artist Gulabo Sapera, the Kalbelia community has renewed its demand for a permanent burial ground. The community is considered the harbinger of Rajasthan's culture but remains invisible when it comes to basic dignity, at least in death.