ETV Bharat / state

UNESCO Delegation To Arrive In Puri For Information On Rath Yatra

In the past, the famous Durga Puja of Kolkata and Chhau dance of Odisha were recognised by the UNESCO. The administration of Puri Sri Jagannath Temple, servants and Jagannath lovers now hope that the world-famous Rath Yatra will achieve UNESCO recognition.

The Odisha government has renewed its pursuit to obtain UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity recognition for Puri's Rath Yatra, which attracts over one million visitors annually. The initial process for this had been completed a year ago. Rath Yatra had been included in the 'National Inventory of Intangible Cultural Heritage' of the Sangeet Natak Akademi last year. However, the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity recognition eludes the unique festival.

Puri: A delegation of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) will arrive in Puri soon to gather information on Rath Yatra.

Jagannath lover Chakradhar Mohapatra said, "Mahaprabhu's Rath Yatra is a world-famous festival. The Central government has already given it national heritage status. Crores of Jagannath lovers are eagerly waiting for UNESCO recognition for the festival. Rath Yatra is a unique and rare tradition and is not prevalent anywhere else in the world. We request the temple administration and the Odisha government to communicate with the Centre's Culture ministry and show urgency in getting Rath Yatra recognized by UNESCO as soon as possible".

Another Jagannath lover Debashish Mishra said the temple administration and the state government should hold discussions with the Union Ministry of Culture and take up the matter. "The authorities must contact UNESCO and expedite the process by providing all necessary documents," he said.

"If the state government and the Centre work together, we are sure that UNESCO recognition will be obtained before the upcoming Rath Yatra. This will be great news for Jagannath lovers," Mishra said.

Jagannath Pujapanda Samanta, a member of the management committee of the temple, said, 'The Centre has already granted the Rath Yatra the national heritage status. However, an application has been made for UNESCO recognition. There is a process which has to be followed for it as part of which UNESCO representatives will come here and collect necessart information. We hope that UNESCO will recognize the Rath Yatra".

Puri District Magistrate Dibyajyoti Parida said, "A lot of documentation is required for UNESCO recognition to the Rath Yatra. We will take the opinions of Jagannath culture researchers and historians for this. After the process is completed, work will begin for UNESCO recognition".