Unemployed Graduate Throws Chilli Powder At SBI Staff, Flees With Rs 4 Lakh In Maharashtra's Nagpur
The accused, identified as Suraj Bhojraj Borkar (28) ran out of luck within just half-an-hour as he was caught by the police.
Published : September 11, 2026 at 10:36 PM IST
Nagpur: An unemployed graduate, posing as a customer at the SBI branch in Sakkardara area of Maharashtra's Nagpur, threw chilli powder into the eyes of the bank employees and made off with approximately Rs 4 lakh in cash.
However, the accused, identified as Suraj Bhojraj Borkar (28) ran out of luck within just half-an-hour as he was caught by the police. The entire amount he had robbed from the bank was also recovered. According to the police, Borkar entered the bank pretending to be a customer. After waiting inside for a while, he approached the cash counter area.
Borkar then threw chilli powder into the eyes of the bank employees. The employees were thrown into a state of panic and taking advantage of the chaos that ensued, the accused grabbed about Rs 4 lakh in cash from the counter and fled the scene.
The incident, which unfolded in just a few minutes, caused a major commotion within the bank. Police Inspector Ramesh Khune of Sakkardara police station said the accused was nabbed within 30 minutes. He said, the incident was captured on the bank's CCTV cameras.
"Upon receiving information about the robbery, Sakkardara police immediately launched an investigation. Using CCTV footage and available information, they tracked down the accused and took him into custody within just 30 minutes," Khune said.
He said Borkar is a resident of rural Nagpur, holds a BSc degree, and is currently unemployed. The police have recovered the entire looted cash, amounting to approximately Rs 4 lakh from the accused. Sakkardara police are investigating the specific motive behind the robbery, whether the crime was premeditated, and if any accomplices were involved.
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