ETV Bharat / state

Unemployed Graduate Throws Chilli Powder At SBI Staff, Flees With Rs 4 Lakh In Maharashtra's Nagpur

Nagpur: An unemployed graduate, posing as a customer at the SBI branch in Sakkardara area of Maharashtra's Nagpur, threw chilli powder into the eyes of the bank employees and made off with approximately Rs 4 lakh in cash.

However, the accused, identified as Suraj Bhojraj Borkar (28) ran out of luck within just half-an-hour as he was caught by the police. The entire amount he had robbed from the bank was also recovered. According to the police, Borkar entered the bank pretending to be a customer. After waiting inside for a while, he approached the cash counter area.

Borkar then threw chilli powder into the eyes of the bank employees. The employees were thrown into a state of panic and taking advantage of the chaos that ensued, the accused grabbed about Rs 4 lakh in cash from the counter and fled the scene.