ETV Bharat / state

Unease In Maharashtra's Sugar Belt After Export Ban on Sugar

Kolhapur: The Centre has dealt a crippling blow to both sugar mill owners and sugarcane growers, imposing a ban on sugar exports. It is being stated that while the need of the hour was to bolster an already struggling sugar industry, the Centre took this step to ensure a smooth domestic supply of sugar and to curb rising sugar prices.

However, there is immense unease in the 'Sugar Belt' region of Western Maharashtra comprising Pune, Satara, Sangli, and Kolhapur. This decision by the Centre has triggered widespread unease among sugar mill owners and sugarcane producers alike. Experts warn that if sugar exports cease entirely, the vital revenue stream for mill owners will dry up, and this may force the sugarcane-growing farmers to face severe financial hardships.

According to statistics released by the Office of the Sugar Commissioner, 210 cooperative and private sugar mills across the state crushed 104.419 million metric tons of sugarcane during the current crushing season, resulting in a sugar production of 98.318 million quintals.

The Centre had previously authorised the export of 1.5 million tons of sugar. However, citing fears that the influence of the El Niño phenomenon prior to the current crushing season would lead to reduced rainfall and consequently, a decline in production, the Centre has imposed a ban on sugar exports until September 15.

The sugar export quota allocated to Maharashtra by the Centre's Ministry of Commerce stands at 666,000 metric tonnes. Consequently, sugar mill owners are confronted with a pressing question, what is to be done with the surplus sugar that remains unsold?

The months of March, April, and May typically witness the highest global demand for sugar. However, since the outbreak of the Israel-US-Iran war, the Strait of Hormuz remains shut for all marine movement, thereby disrupting maritime cargo transport routes and all exports. This disruption has had a direct impact on sugar exports.

Vijaysinh Autade, former Managing Director of the Shri Shahu Sugar Factory, told ETV Bharat, "The Centre's decision to impose a ban on exports would prove detrimental to sugar factories."