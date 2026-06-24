Undertrial Prisoner Dies After Brutal Attack By Triple Murder Convict In Bilaspur Central Jail
Accused Rajesh Rai is already serving sentences in three murder cases and two attempted murder cases, officials said.
Published : June 24, 2026 at 8:30 AM IST
Bilaspur: Tension ran high inside the Bilaspur Central Jail premises on Tuesday after an undertrial prisoner (UTP) was allegedly brutally attacked by a fellow inmate, a triple murder convict, in the prison barrack. The victim later succumbed to his injuries during treatment at the hospital.
The deceased has been identified as Neelu Jagat (25), a resident of Kota in Rajasthan. According to officials, the incident took place at around 9:30 AM in the jail's E-1 barrack. Rajesh Rai, another inmate lodged in the same jail, allegedly entered the barrack and attacked Neelu with a heavy cement lid.
Officials said accused Rai struck Neelu repeatedly on the head, leaving him critically injured. Even though the jail staff rushed the injured prisoner to the hospital for treatment, he died during treatment.
City SP Nimitesh Singh Parihar said that victim Neelu was lodged in jail since 2024 in connection with a POCSO case, while the accused was serving sentences in three murder cases and two attempted murder cases.
Parihar said action is being taken against the accused and the matter is under investigation.
"The incident took place at 9:32 AM in barrack E-1. Rajesh Rai, a life convict serving sentence in a triple murder case since 2008, allegedly attacked Jagat with a heavy cement drain cover, striking him on the head multiple times," PTI quoted Jail Superintendent Khomesh Mandavi as saying.
Other inmates overpowered the accused, following which Jagat was rushed to the Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences but he succumbed to his injuries three hours later, the official said.
Police and jail authorities have launched an investigation into the incident which has raised concerns over security arrangements inside the prison. While the motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained, officials said inmates present in the barrack are being questioned and all angles of the case are being examined.
"The motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained. Jail authorities have launched an internal probe and are questioning the accused inmate as well as other prisoners who were witness to the incident," Mandavi added.
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