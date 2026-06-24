ETV Bharat / state

Undertrial Prisoner Dies After Brutal Attack By Triple Murder Convict In Bilaspur Central Jail

Bilaspur: Tension ran high inside the Bilaspur Central Jail premises on Tuesday after an undertrial prisoner (UTP) was allegedly brutally attacked by a fellow inmate, a triple murder convict, in the prison barrack. The victim later succumbed to his injuries during treatment at the hospital.

The deceased has been identified as Neelu Jagat (25), a resident of Kota in Rajasthan. According to officials, the incident took place at around 9:30 AM in the jail's E-1 barrack. Rajesh Rai, another inmate lodged in the same jail, allegedly entered the barrack and attacked Neelu with a heavy cement lid.

Officials said accused Rai struck Neelu repeatedly on the head, leaving him critically injured. Even though the jail staff rushed the injured prisoner to the hospital for treatment, he died during treatment.

City SP Nimitesh Singh Parihar said that victim Neelu was lodged in jail since 2024 in connection with a POCSO case, while the accused was serving sentences in three murder cases and two attempted murder cases.

Parihar said action is being taken against the accused and the matter is under investigation.