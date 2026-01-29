ETV Bharat / state

Undertrial POCSO Accused Turns Up For SIR Hearing In Bengal's Deganga

Deganga (North 24 Parganas): Newly married couples and grooms queuing up for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) hearing is a familiar sight in West Bengal. But an undertrial prisoner in handcuffs at a hearing centre in North 24 Paraganas' Deganga block was seen for the first time.

Shamim Hasan (26), a POCSO accused lodged in Basirhat sub-correctional home, was brought to the Deganga BDO office on Wednesday as per the hearing schedule. It is learnt that he suddenly disappeared from Matikumra village under Chaurashi Panchayat several months ago.

Unable to contact, the family initially thought that he left for work. However, they were astonished seeing him in handcuffs at the Deganga BDO office for the hearing. They learnt from the on-duty police officers that Shamim had been in jail for nearly four months in the sexual assault case of a minor. Even his neighbours could not expect to see him in this manner. "We knew that Shamim lived somewhere outside for work," said a neighbour.

Shamim's mother, Dawati Bibi, said she had no prior knowledge of her son's imprisonment. "A few days ago, a hearing notice from the Election Commission reached our house. While inquiring about it, we suddenly learned that Shamim has been imprisoned in the Basirhat sub-correctional facility for four months. He is a very good boy. Everyone in the village knows what kind of person my son is. We believe he has been framed," she added.