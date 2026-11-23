ETV Bharat / state

'Undertook Foreign Visits In The Interests Of Odisha', Says Naveen After State Govt's Probe Order

Bhubaneswar : Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi decision to order an inquiry into the expenses incurred by former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and his the-then private secretary VK Pandian, in foreign trips has triggered a fresh round of political accusations and counter-accusations.

For the first time since the inquiry was ordered, Naveen, the leader of Opposition, spoke on the issue. Dismissing the allegations surrounding his foreign visits as false, he asserted that the trips abroad were undertaken solely in the interests of Odisha. His response has further intensified the political debate surrounding the matter.

Two foreign visits undertaken by Naveen between 2022 and 2024, spanning two financial years, are now at the centre of the controversy. During his visit to Italy in 2022, Patnaik attended an event organised by the World Food Programme and met Pope Francis at the Vatican City. Similarly, during his Japan visit in 2023, he sought to attract Nippon Steel's investment in Odisha's industrial sector.

On both occasions, Naveen was accompanied by Pandian, and IPS officer Ravikant. However, the focus has now shifted from the objectives of the visits to the expenditure incurred on them. Following allegations of discrepancies in information obtained through Right to Information (RTI) and incomplete expenditure details, Majhi recently ordered an inquiry into the trips.

Suresh Kumar Vashishth, Principal Secretary of the General Administration Department, has been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the investigation. The inquiry will examine the purpose and outcomes of the foreign visits, along with a comprehensive assessment of the government expenditure incurred.

Naveen dismissed the allegations as false and said he had undertaken very few foreign visits during his tenure as the state's Chief Minister. He maintained that whenever he travelled abroad, the interests and development of Odisha remained his primary considerations. He also asserted that an appropriate response would be given to the allegations levelled against him and the officials who accompanied him.

Whether it was his 2022 visit to Rome or the 2023 trip to Japan in connection with the Nippon Steel project, Naveen highlighted the objectives of both visits and their significance for the state. His response has now brought the state government and the former Chief Minister into a direct political confrontation over the inquiry.

Meanwhile, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has not directly opposed the government's decision. Instead, while welcoming the move, the party has raised questions about the impartiality of the investigation and demanded that the same standards be applied to everyone. According to the party, Naveen undertook only two official foreign visits during his 24-year tenure as Chief Minister. During his Italy visit, Odisha's achievements in food security, poverty reduction and social development were highlighted at the international level, the party said.