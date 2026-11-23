'Undertook Foreign Visits In The Interests Of Odisha', Says Naveen After State Govt's Probe Order
The leader of Opposition said an appropriate response will be given to allegations levelled against him and his officials, reports Sanjib Kumar Ray.
Published : November 23, 2026 at 4:05 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi decision to order an inquiry into the expenses incurred by former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and his the-then private secretary VK Pandian, in foreign trips has triggered a fresh round of political accusations and counter-accusations.
For the first time since the inquiry was ordered, Naveen, the leader of Opposition, spoke on the issue. Dismissing the allegations surrounding his foreign visits as false, he asserted that the trips abroad were undertaken solely in the interests of Odisha. His response has further intensified the political debate surrounding the matter.
Two foreign visits undertaken by Naveen between 2022 and 2024, spanning two financial years, are now at the centre of the controversy. During his visit to Italy in 2022, Patnaik attended an event organised by the World Food Programme and met Pope Francis at the Vatican City. Similarly, during his Japan visit in 2023, he sought to attract Nippon Steel's investment in Odisha's industrial sector.
On both occasions, Naveen was accompanied by Pandian, and IPS officer Ravikant. However, the focus has now shifted from the objectives of the visits to the expenditure incurred on them. Following allegations of discrepancies in information obtained through Right to Information (RTI) and incomplete expenditure details, Majhi recently ordered an inquiry into the trips.
Suresh Kumar Vashishth, Principal Secretary of the General Administration Department, has been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the investigation. The inquiry will examine the purpose and outcomes of the foreign visits, along with a comprehensive assessment of the government expenditure incurred.
Naveen dismissed the allegations as false and said he had undertaken very few foreign visits during his tenure as the state's Chief Minister. He maintained that whenever he travelled abroad, the interests and development of Odisha remained his primary considerations. He also asserted that an appropriate response would be given to the allegations levelled against him and the officials who accompanied him.
Whether it was his 2022 visit to Rome or the 2023 trip to Japan in connection with the Nippon Steel project, Naveen highlighted the objectives of both visits and their significance for the state. His response has now brought the state government and the former Chief Minister into a direct political confrontation over the inquiry.
I have had very limited travel abroad, and it has been done only to deal with #Odisha’s affairs, some of which were very important for the state. I understand that some false allegations have been made about my travels and those of my officers. An appropriate response will be given.— Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) November 23, 2026
Meanwhile, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has not directly opposed the government's decision. Instead, while welcoming the move, the party has raised questions about the impartiality of the investigation and demanded that the same standards be applied to everyone. According to the party, Naveen undertook only two official foreign visits during his 24-year tenure as Chief Minister. During his Italy visit, Odisha's achievements in food security, poverty reduction and social development were highlighted at the international level, the party said.
Similarly, the primary objective of the Japan visit was to attract industrial investment to Odisha and hold discussions regarding the Nippon Steel project. The BJD argued that the purpose and outcomes of the visits should not be overlooked, and that the issue should not be reduced to a political controversy over expenditure alone. The party said if an inquiry is conducted, it must be impartial and based on uniform standards applicable to everyone.
The Congress has also raised questions over the alleged discrepancies in foreign travel expenditure and the state government's decision to order an inquiry. Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Bhakta Charan Das said that foreign visits by a Chief Minister were nothing unusual.
He pointed out that there was an established practice of informing the Central government in advance about such official visits. He demanded that if any illegal activity had taken place during the visits, the state government should make concrete evidence public.
ବିଦେଶ ଗସ୍ତକୁ ନେଇ ମିଥ୍ୟା ପ୍ରଚାରର କଡ଼ା ଜବାବ ମିଳିବ। ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ସ୍ଵାର୍ଥ ପାଇଁ ଓ ଗୁରୁତ୍ୱପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ପ୍ରସଙ୍ଗ ନେଇ ବିଦେଶ ଗସ୍ତ ହୋଇଥିଲା ବୋଲି ସଭାପତି ଶ୍ରୀ @Naveen_Odisha କହିଛନ୍ତି। #LokankaSathireBJD #BJDWithOdisha #BJD4Odisha https://t.co/RSZPmDYI6U— Biju Janata Dal (@bjd_odisha) November 23, 2026
The party also cautioned against using the inquiry as a means to divert public attention from other pressing issues. According to the party, any investigation must be based on specific facts and evidence. An inquiry ordered solely with political motives would serve no meaningful purpose, it said.
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hit back at the arguments put forward by the BJD and the Congress. The party questioned why anyone should object to an inquiry if all the foreign visits were conducted in accordance with established rules and procedures. According to the party, it is the government's responsibility to investigate allegations made by social activists and the alleged discrepancies that have emerged from RTI-related information.
It argued whenever questions or doubts arise over the utilisation of public funds, an investigation becomes necessary to establish transparency. The BJP maintained that only a proper inquiry would bring the actual facts to light and establish the veracity of the allegations.
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