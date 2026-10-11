ETV Bharat / state

Undergraduate Student From Bengal's Sonarpur Makes Durga Idol With Dried Chillies

Sonarpur: Will visitors have to brave the pungency of chilli peppers at a puja pandal this year is the question circulating in Sonarpur, in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, thanks to the creative exploits of Jaymalya Mandal.

The 21-year-old fourth-year undergraduate student of Sonarpur College has crafted a Durga idol using only dried chillies — a staple in every Bengali kitchen. For him, art is not merely a hobby but a medium to bring his imagination to life.

Since childhood, he has harboured a keen interest in creating new things from various materials — ranging from model trains to replicas of ATMs.

Innovative Durga Idols

Mandal has previously sculpted Durga idols using clay. However, he felt a desire to step off that path and explore uncharted creative territory. The thought process led him to search for a new medium, involving experiments with various objects found at home. Ultimately, he chose red chillies as the material for his idol.

This is not the first time Mandal has amazed the locals with his creativity, as he had crafted idols with bay leaves and even matchsticks. Through such efforts, the young artist strives to showcase his spirit to the people of Sonarpur. With the passion of sculpting idols using novel mediums, he successfully created a Durga idol out of dried red chillies after days of dedicated effort.

The ritual of Chokkhu Daan (painting the eyes of the idol) was completed on Mahalaya. Now, this unique creation is set to be displayed at a local puja pandal.

A Spot in the Indian Book of Records

"I created a clay Durga idol in 2022, a matchstick Durga idol in 2023, and a Durga idol using bay leaves in 2024. Last year, I registered my name in the Indian Book of Records by creating a Durga idol out of bel leaves (wood apple leaves). Every year during Durga Puja, I come up with new ideas for the idol. This year, I crafted the Durga idol using dried red chillies. It feels wonderful," Mandal said.