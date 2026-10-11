Undergraduate Student From Bengal's Sonarpur Makes Durga Idol With Dried Chillies
Jaymalya Mandal experiments with idol-making with various objects available at home and has earned a place in the India Book of Records, reports Subhajeet Das.
Published : October 11, 2026 at 6:50 PM IST
Sonarpur: Will visitors have to brave the pungency of chilli peppers at a puja pandal this year is the question circulating in Sonarpur, in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, thanks to the creative exploits of Jaymalya Mandal.
The 21-year-old fourth-year undergraduate student of Sonarpur College has crafted a Durga idol using only dried chillies — a staple in every Bengali kitchen. For him, art is not merely a hobby but a medium to bring his imagination to life.
Since childhood, he has harboured a keen interest in creating new things from various materials — ranging from model trains to replicas of ATMs.
Innovative Durga Idols
Mandal has previously sculpted Durga idols using clay. However, he felt a desire to step off that path and explore uncharted creative territory. The thought process led him to search for a new medium, involving experiments with various objects found at home. Ultimately, he chose red chillies as the material for his idol.
This is not the first time Mandal has amazed the locals with his creativity, as he had crafted idols with bay leaves and even matchsticks. Through such efforts, the young artist strives to showcase his spirit to the people of Sonarpur. With the passion of sculpting idols using novel mediums, he successfully created a Durga idol out of dried red chillies after days of dedicated effort.
The ritual of Chokkhu Daan (painting the eyes of the idol) was completed on Mahalaya. Now, this unique creation is set to be displayed at a local puja pandal.
A Spot in the Indian Book of Records
"I created a clay Durga idol in 2022, a matchstick Durga idol in 2023, and a Durga idol using bay leaves in 2024. Last year, I registered my name in the Indian Book of Records by creating a Durga idol out of bel leaves (wood apple leaves). Every year during Durga Puja, I come up with new ideas for the idol. This year, I crafted the Durga idol using dried red chillies. It feels wonderful," Mandal said.
His family has also been a source of encouragement for this unique initiative. His parents and sister have supported his creative endeavours since childhood.
His father, Ranjit Mandal, a teacher by profession, says, "My son has no formal training. Yet, he continues to produce one innovative creation after another driven solely by his own interest, imagination, and effort."
Family Support
Bhumika Mandal, his sister, said his brother starts planning something new every Durga Puja. "He always strives to ensure that his creative concept for the current year differs from the previous year's work. This year was no exception. The unique creation was born from the idea of making a Durga idol using dried red chillies," she added.
His mother is full of praise. Asima Mandal says, "Every year during Durga Puja, Jaymalya creates various things from his own ideas. For instance, this year he asked me to buy dried chillies and Fevikwik glue from the market. When I bought them, he crafted the Durga idol out of these stuff. In previous years, he created Durga idols using materials like matchsticks, bay leaves, and wood apple leaves. He has possessed an artistic spirit since childhood."
During the festive season, when artisans typically adorn Durga idols using clay, straw, structural frameworks, and various decorative materials, Mandal's initiative conveys a message that transcends conventional norms.
He has once again demonstrated that art does not always require expensive mediums or formal training. Rather, something new can be created through one's own vision and perseverance.
Consequently, this year's puja season in Sonarpur will not only focus on the worship of Goddess Durga but also draw attention to the youth's innovative creation.
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