ETV Bharat / state

Undergraduate Student Arrested For Petrol Bomb Attack On BJP Leader's Clinic In Bathinda

Bathinda: An undergraduate student who is believed to be the mastermind of the petrol bomb attack at the clinic of BJP leader Dr Tarsem Garg in the Patel Nagar area of Punjab's Bathinda has been arrested, police said on Saturday.

Identified as Sandeep Singh, the accused is a resident of Khuiya Sarwar. Two people have already been arrested in connection with the case, police added.

Bathinda Superintendent of Police (SP) Heena Gupta said the accused was arrested on Friday. "Earlier, two people — Nakul and Gurvinder — were arrested for hurling petrol bombs at the homoeopathy clinic of Dr Garg," he added.