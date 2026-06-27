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Undergraduate Student Arrested For Petrol Bomb Attack On BJP Leader's Clinic In Bathinda

SP Heena Gupta said Sandeep Singh was promised Rs 10 lakh by a Pakistan-based gangster for the attack and was paid Rs 5,000 in advance.

Sandeep Singh after his arrest.
Sandeep Singh after his arrest. (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 27, 2026 at 7:53 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Bathinda: An undergraduate student who is believed to be the mastermind of the petrol bomb attack at the clinic of BJP leader Dr Tarsem Garg in the Patel Nagar area of Punjab's Bathinda has been arrested, police said on Saturday.

Identified as Sandeep Singh, the accused is a resident of Khuiya Sarwar. Two people have already been arrested in connection with the case, police added.

Bathinda Superintendent of Police (SP) Heena Gupta said the accused was arrested on Friday. "Earlier, two people — Nakul and Gurvinder — were arrested for hurling petrol bombs at the homoeopathy clinic of Dr Garg," he added.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Sandeep was in touch with Pakistan-based gangster Shahzad Bhatti, who had instructed him to attack either the house or office of the BJP leader, Gupta said. "Sandeep was in touch with foreign handlers through WhatsApp calls and messages and agreed to execute the plan in exchange for money," she added.

The SP said Sandeep received a call from a foreign number instructing him to carry out the petrol bomb attack for a promised Rs 10 lakh, and Rs 5,000 was given as an advance.

"Sandeep had given Rs 500 each to Nakul and Gurvinder, and the trio carried out the attack at Dr Garg's clinic. Their mobile phones have been sent to the forensic science laboratory for further investigation into how many people are behind the incident and how the payment was made. Sandeep will be produced in the court for remand," she added.

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TAGGED:

BJP LEADER DR TARSEM GARG
PUNJAB POLICE
BATHINDA SP
FORENSIC SCIENCE LABORATORY
PETROL BOMB ATTACK IN BATHINDA

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