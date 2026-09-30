‘Under Which Law Can Voters Be Removed?’: Justice (Retd) Gopala Gowda Questions SIR
Actor Prakash Raj called for the scrapping of SIR to protect constitution and democracy
Published : September 30, 2026 at 9:55 PM IST
Bengaluru: An anti-SIR coalition on Wednesday released its field audit of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Karnataka, alleging that deletions and notices have disproportionately affected nomadic communities, Adivasis, minorities, Dalits, backward sections and women.
The report was released at Legislators’ Home in Bengaluru. Eddelu Karnataka office-bearer Noor Sridhar said their field verification indicated that constituencies with larger Dalit, tribal and minority populations had witnessed higher levels of deletion. The claims are those of the coalition and its audit. Karnataka is currently in the SIR notice and disposal phase, with the Election Commission of India's schedule setting October 7 for publication of the final electoral roll.
‘SIR Is Pushing Voters Out’: Prakash Raj
Actor and activist Prakash Raj alleged that the exercise was affecting poor people, Dalits, Adivasis and minorities, and argued that the issue went beyond electoral victory or defeat.
"This is not merely an election issue. It concerns the Constitution, freedom and democracy," Raj said, calling for the SIR process to be scrapped rather than merely extended or modified.
He questioned the requirement to link voters with older electoral-roll records and raised concerns over spelling and data mismatches during mapping.
"The Election Commission’s SIR portal itself advises voters that spellings may vary between the previous SIR roll and current details and provides searches using alternative spellings," he said.
Raj also demanded an examination of Election Commission of India's decisions since 2023, changes in the process of appointing Election Commissioners and restoration of eligible voters whose names were wrongly deleted. His recent calls for scrutiny of ECI decisions and cancellation of SIR have also been reported during his state-wide campaign.
"People must come onto the streets to protect the Constitution and democracy," he said, calling for a non-violent public movement against what he described as an exclusionary process.
Audit Flags ASDDO, Form 6 and Mapping Issues
Sridhar alleged that ASDDO classifications contained serious errors, including voters being marked absent or shifted despite continuing to reside at their addresses and, in some cases, living electors allegedly being categorised as deceased.
"Only duplicate entries and deceased voters should legitimately be removed," he said, arguing that eligible voters should not lose their names without adequate opportunity to respond.
The ECI portal identifies Form 6 for new voter registration, while its elector services separately provide for shifting residence and correction of existing electoral-roll entries.
Former SC Judge Questions Legal Basis
Former Supreme Court judge Justice (Retd) V. Gopala Gowda questioned the legal basis of the exercise and demanded the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
"Under which law, Article, rule or judgment has such power been given to remove voters in the name of SIR?" he asked, while arguing that changes affecting voter registration must conform to electoral law.
The coalition demanded suspension of SIR, restoration of wrongly deleted voters and a more citizen-friendly revision process. It also sought removal proceedings against the CEC and fresh elections in Bihar and West Bengal.
For Karnataka, it demanded a special Assembly session, a statewide social audit and a decision not to use the disputed SIR roll for elections until eligible voters allegedly excluded from the rolls are restored.
Director B. Suresh, former minister Kimmane Ratnakar, writers, activists and representatives of several organisations were among those present.
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