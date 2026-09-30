ETV Bharat / state

‘Under Which Law Can Voters Be Removed?’: Justice (Retd) Gopala Gowda Questions SIR

Bengaluru: An anti-SIR coalition on Wednesday released its field audit of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Karnataka, alleging that deletions and notices have disproportionately affected nomadic communities, Adivasis, minorities, Dalits, backward sections and women.

The report was released at Legislators’ Home in Bengaluru. Eddelu Karnataka office-bearer Noor Sridhar said their field verification indicated that constituencies with larger Dalit, tribal and minority populations had witnessed higher levels of deletion. The claims are those of the coalition and its audit. Karnataka is currently in the SIR notice and disposal phase, with the Election Commission of India's schedule setting October 7 for publication of the final electoral roll.

‘SIR Is Pushing Voters Out’: Prakash Raj

Actor and activist Prakash Raj alleged that the exercise was affecting poor people, Dalits, Adivasis and minorities, and argued that the issue went beyond electoral victory or defeat.

"This is not merely an election issue. It concerns the Constitution, freedom and democracy," Raj said, calling for the SIR process to be scrapped rather than merely extended or modified.

He questioned the requirement to link voters with older electoral-roll records and raised concerns over spelling and data mismatches during mapping.

"The Election Commission’s SIR portal itself advises voters that spellings may vary between the previous SIR roll and current details and provides searches using alternative spellings," he said.

Raj also demanded an examination of Election Commission of India's decisions since 2023, changes in the process of appointing Election Commissioners and restoration of eligible voters whose names were wrongly deleted. His recent calls for scrutiny of ECI decisions and cancellation of SIR have also been reported during his state-wide campaign.

"People must come onto the streets to protect the Constitution and democracy," he said, calling for a non-violent public movement against what he described as an exclusionary process.