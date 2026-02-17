ETV Bharat / state

Under Fire For 'Comparing' Shivaji Maharaj With Tipu Sultan, Maharashtra Congress Chief Apologises

Mumbai: Facing flak for his remarks drawing parallels between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Tipu Sultan, Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal on Tuesday apologised, saying he didn't intend to hurt sentiments. He reiterated that his remarks were "deliberately distorted" to create social tension as part of a malicious agenda by the BJP.

The Congress leader stated on X that his original remarks were intended to promote unity by displaying portraits of various national icons together in government offices. He alleged that a portion of his speech was taken out of context and circulated on social media to falsely suggest that he had compared Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with Tipu Sultan.

Noting that sentiments of some followers of Shivaji Maharaj were hurt, Sapkal said he was apologising as he didn't intend to hurt feelings. The controversy stemmed from a portrait of 18th-century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan displayed in the office of Malegaon Municipal Corporation deputy mayor Shan-e-Hind Nihal Ahmed, which Shiv Sena corporators and Hindu outfits opposed.

While pointing to the valour of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the way he presented the idea of 'Swarajya', Sapkal gave the example of Tipu Sultan's call for battle against the British and claimed this was an ideal articulated on the same lines.