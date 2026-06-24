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Under-Construction Warehouse Collapses In Kolkata; Many Feared Dead

Around 60 workers were present at the site when the incident occurred so several got trapped, reports ETV Bharat's Ayan Neogi.

Under-Construction Warehouse Collapses In Kolkata; Many Feared Dead
Cranes removing collapsed iron beans and clearing the rubble (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 24, 2026 at 3:03 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Kolkata: Several workers were trapped after the roof of an under-construction warehouse collapsed in Kolkata's Taratala area on Wednesday, police said.

Sources said the warehouse was being built to store tea leaves. It was a three-story structure where concrete casting was currently underway. Approximately 60 workers were on site with some descending from the upper floors while performing the casting work when the mishap occurred.

According to local residents, a loud crash was heard and they discovered that the entire roof of the warehouse had collapsed. Police were immediately notified, they said.

Kolkata Police and disaster management personnel arrived at the scene and rescue operations were launched immediately. Efforts are on to rescue the trapped workers by using gas cutters to slice through the iron framework. Army personnel also assisted in the rescue operations. Cranes were pressed into service to remove the iron beams and clear the rubble.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Rakesh Singh, who arrived at the site shortly after the accident said, "Construction was not being carried out according to regulations. Action should be taken in accordance with the law."

Kolkata administrator Smita Pandey and minister for municipal affairs and urban development Agnimitra Paul also visited the site, along with engineers and officials from the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

Neither the police nor the administration has issued an official statement yet but sources said that rescue operation is the priority. Simultaneously, inquiries have begun regarding the warehouse owner and the construction company involved in the project. The police intend to question the warehouse owner and officials from the construction firm, sources said.

State government has opened control rooms at Nabanna state secretariat for the incident. The helpline numbers are 1070, 8697981070, 22143526 and 22535185.

Also Read

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TAGGED:

WAREHOUSE COLLAPSES IN KOLKATA
KOLKATA POLICE
ACCIDENT
KOLKATA WAREHOUSE COLLAPSE

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