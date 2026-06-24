ETV Bharat / state

Under-Construction Warehouse Collapses In Kolkata; Many Feared Dead

Kolkata: Several workers were trapped after the roof of an under-construction warehouse collapsed in Kolkata's Taratala area on Wednesday, police said.

Sources said the warehouse was being built to store tea leaves. It was a three-story structure where concrete casting was currently underway. Approximately 60 workers were on site with some descending from the upper floors while performing the casting work when the mishap occurred.

According to local residents, a loud crash was heard and they discovered that the entire roof of the warehouse had collapsed. Police were immediately notified, they said.

Kolkata Police and disaster management personnel arrived at the scene and rescue operations were launched immediately. Efforts are on to rescue the trapped workers by using gas cutters to slice through the iron framework. Army personnel also assisted in the rescue operations. Cranes were pressed into service to remove the iron beams and clear the rubble.