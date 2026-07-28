ETV Bharat / state

Under-Construction Rudraprayag Tunnel Landslide: No Injuries Reported, Locals Demand Inquiry

Rudraprayag: A landslide brought down a large section of the hillside on the entrance of an under-construction 900-metre-long tunnel in Rudraprayag on Tuesday, triggering panic in the area. Also, an adjoining under-construction residential complex suffered major damage.

The incident has raised serious questions regarding the safety and construction quality of this ambitious, multi-crore 'dream tunnel', a key project of the Char Dham Yatra.

This tunnel aims to connect Badrinath and Kedarnath highways in the future. Once completed, it is expected to provide huge relief from the severe traffic congestion that has plagued Rudraprayag town for years.

The landslide has caused significant damage to a residential complex currently under construction outside the tunnel. Several parts of the complex were damaged by the debris.