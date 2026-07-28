Under-Construction Rudraprayag Tunnel Landslide: No Injuries Reported, Locals Demand Inquiry
DM Vishal Mishra said a detailed assessment of the damage is being conducted and construction workers have been asked to be extremely cautious.
Published : July 28, 2026 at 7:47 PM IST
Rudraprayag: A landslide brought down a large section of the hillside on the entrance of an under-construction 900-metre-long tunnel in Rudraprayag on Tuesday, triggering panic in the area. Also, an adjoining under-construction residential complex suffered major damage.
The incident has raised serious questions regarding the safety and construction quality of this ambitious, multi-crore 'dream tunnel', a key project of the Char Dham Yatra.
This tunnel aims to connect Badrinath and Kedarnath highways in the future. Once completed, it is expected to provide huge relief from the severe traffic congestion that has plagued Rudraprayag town for years.
The landslide has caused significant damage to a residential complex currently under construction outside the tunnel. Several parts of the complex were damaged by the debris.
Following the incident, chaos ensued in the area and administrative officials, along with representatives from the construction agencies, arrived at the site to assess the situation.
Local residents have demanded an impartial inquiry into the incident and alleged that the situation arose because quality and safety standards were ignored during construction and the situation has deteriorated further due to the continuous rainfall.
"Had the construction been carried out by adhering to proper quality and scientific standards, the collapse would not have occurred," local resident Bhupendra Jagwan said.
District Magistrate Vishal Mishra said, "Immediately after the incident, efforts were launched to remove the debris from the site. Workers engaged in the construction have been instructed to exercise extra caution. Preliminary reports indicate no loss of life though a detailed assessment of the damage is currently being conducted."
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