ETV Bharat / state

Two Killed, 3 Injured As Under Construction Check Dam Collapses In Rajasthan's Salumber

Udaipur: At least two people were killed, and three others were injured after an under-construction check dam collapsed in the Manpura area under Isarwar Panchayat in Rajasthan's Salumber district late on Wednesday evening. Police said that the structure, which was being built near Jodhsagar pond, suddenly collapsed, trapping several labourers under the debris.

After receiving information about the incident, police and district administration teams rushed to the spot. With the help of local villagers, a rescue operation was carried out, and five labourers were pulled out from the rubble. Police said that all the injured were immediately shifted to Salumber District Hospital for treatment.

Salumber Station House Officer Hemant Chauhan said, "Two of the labourers died during treatment at the hospital. Three others suffered serious injuries and are currently undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit. Doctors have described the condition of the injured labourers as critical. The injured workers are reported to be residents of Jetela Fala village near Lambi Dungri.