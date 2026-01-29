Two Killed, 3 Injured As Under Construction Check Dam Collapses In Rajasthan's Salumber
Rescue teams and villagers pulled labourers from debris after acheck dam collapsed in Rajasthan's Salumber.
Published : January 29, 2026 at 3:17 PM IST
Udaipur: At least two people were killed, and three others were injured after an under-construction check dam collapsed in the Manpura area under Isarwar Panchayat in Rajasthan's Salumber district late on Wednesday evening. Police said that the structure, which was being built near Jodhsagar pond, suddenly collapsed, trapping several labourers under the debris.
After receiving information about the incident, police and district administration teams rushed to the spot. With the help of local villagers, a rescue operation was carried out, and five labourers were pulled out from the rubble. Police said that all the injured were immediately shifted to Salumber District Hospital for treatment.
Salumber Station House Officer Hemant Chauhan said, "Two of the labourers died during treatment at the hospital. Three others suffered serious injuries and are currently undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit. Doctors have described the condition of the injured labourers as critical. The injured workers are reported to be residents of Jetela Fala village near Lambi Dungri.
Following the incident, the bodies of the two deceased labourers were kept in the mortuary at the district hospital, and legal formalities are being completed. Due to the seriousness of the accident, senior officials from the district administration reached the site to review the situation.
District Collector Avadhesh Meena, Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Yadav, Additional SP Ratan Chawala, Deputy SP Herambh Joshi, and Tehsildar Dr Mayur Sharma inspected the accident site and assessed the damage. However, details regarding the agency responsible for the construction remain unclear.
Officials from the Water Resources Department and the Watershed Management Project said the work was not being carried out under their departments. Authorities are continuing investigations to determine responsibility and the cause of the collapse.
