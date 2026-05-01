ETV Bharat / state

Under Construction Bridge Collapses In Jammu, One Person Rescued, Three Trapped

Rescue personnel conduct operations after an under-construction bridge collapsed in the Bantalab area, with fears that several labourers are trapped under the rubble, in Jammu district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, May 1, 2026. ( IANS )

Jammu: An under-construction bridge collapsed in the Bantalab area of Jammu on Friday, due to which four people got trapped, but one among them was rescued by the local people, police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel, officials said.

Three more people continue to be trapped under the debris, whereas the rescue operation is currently in progress. Immediately after the incident, police, SDRF, locals and others reached the area and started the rescue operation with the help of earth-moving machinery and rescued one person who had received minor injuries.