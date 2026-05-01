Under Construction Bridge Collapses In Jammu, One Person Rescued, Three Trapped
Police, SDRF, locals and others reached the area and started the rescue operation with the help of earth-moving machinery.
Published : May 1, 2026 at 6:59 PM IST
Jammu: An under-construction bridge collapsed in the Bantalab area of Jammu on Friday, due to which four people got trapped, but one among them was rescued by the local people, police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel, officials said.
Three more people continue to be trapped under the debris, whereas the rescue operation is currently in progress. Immediately after the incident, police, SDRF, locals and others reached the area and started the rescue operation with the help of earth-moving machinery and rescued one person who had received minor injuries.
Eyewitnesses said that four people were working beneath the under-construction bridge when it collapsed and got trapped. The police, SDRF and others are trying to rescue the other three people as well.
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