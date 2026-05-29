ETV Bharat / state

Four Killed, One Injured As Truck Overturns On Two Bikes At Haryana's Yamunanagar

Yamunanagar: Four persons were killed and a woman was critically injured in a road mishap near Lal Dang on the Haryana-Himachal border.

The mishap occurred when a truck loaded with corn lost control while descending a slope and ran over members of family travelling on two bikes. Four of the family including two girls died on the spot. On being informed, personnel from Pratap Nagar police station rushed to the spot and began rescue and relief operations. Traffic has now been restored after the truck was removed with the help of a JCB.

The deceased have been identified as Rajinder Kumar (45) of Chuhurpur village of the district, his daughters Mini (12), Simi (14) and their relative Phool Singh of Daulatpur village of the district. Rajinder’s wife Usha sustained injuries in this accident and was admitted to a hospital.