Four Killed, One Injured As Truck Overturns On Two Bikes At Haryana's Yamunanagar
The mishap occurred when a truck loaded with corn lost control while descending a slope and ran over a family on a bike
Published : May 29, 2026 at 9:59 PM IST
Yamunanagar: Four persons were killed and a woman was critically injured in a road mishap near Lal Dang on the Haryana-Himachal border.
The mishap occurred when a truck loaded with corn lost control while descending a slope and ran over members of family travelling on two bikes. Four of the family including two girls died on the spot. On being informed, personnel from Pratap Nagar police station rushed to the spot and began rescue and relief operations. Traffic has now been restored after the truck was removed with the help of a JCB.
The deceased have been identified as Rajinder Kumar (45) of Chuhurpur village of the district, his daughters Mini (12), Simi (14) and their relative Phool Singh of Daulatpur village of the district. Rajinder’s wife Usha sustained injuries in this accident and was admitted to a hospital.
According to police, Rajinder Kumar, his wife, their two daughters and their relative Phool Singh were travelling on Friday to Renuka Ji, a religious place in Himachal Pradesh on two motorcycles. Rajinder and his wife were on one motorcycle and Phool Singh and Rajinder’s both daughters were on another motorcycle.
When they reached near Kalesar village, the truck reportedly went out of control while descending the Lal Dang slope and overturned on both motorcycles at around 10 am. Usha fell to one side and sustained injuries. However, the others were buried under the truck. The bodies were later taken out after unloading the truck loaded with bags of maize. The truck, coming from Himachal, was going towards Yamunanagar.
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