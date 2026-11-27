ETV Bharat / state

Uncontrollable Laughter, Crying: 9 Villagers in Jharkhand’s Giridih Hospitalised with Strange Symptoms; Doctors Suspect Shared Psychosis

Dhanbad: In an incident that caused anxiety and worry among locals, nine individuals residing in a village in Jharkhand fell ill, exhibiting extremely peculiar symptoms, including dizziness, while others began to display involuntary or abnormal bodily movements.

The incident took place in the Dumri area under Pirtand police station limits in Giridih district, where some of the nine villagers started laughing uncontrollably, while others began to weep, eventually losing consciousness. They were promptly rushed to the SNMMCH hospital in Dhanbad for medical treatment.

According to locals, the nine patients exhibited nearly identical symptoms: initial dizziness, followed by strange bodily movements, sudden bouts of laughter or crying, and finally, a loss of consciousness

Dr. Rohit Kumar (ETV Bharat)

According to Dr. Rohit Kumar, who is treating them, all nine individuals have been admitted and are undergoing thorough medical evaluation. “Encouragingly, he said, their blood pressure, pulse rate, and ECG (electrocardiogram) readings were all found to be completely normal.”

“The patients are currently in stable condition and are receiving treatment based on their symptoms. As a precautionary measure, the medical team has performed a gastric lavage (stomach washout) on the patients. Furthermore, given the possibility of food poisoning, blood samples have been sent for laboratory analysis,” he added.