Unclean, Dry Water Bodies Set To Welcome Devotees And Sadhus Yet Again At Bhubaneswar's Khandagiri Mela
The five water bodies around the Khandagiri hill are suffering from abject neglect. While some have dried up, others have dirty and smelly water.
Published : January 18, 2026 at 5:53 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: The Khandagiri Mela, also called Odisha's Kumbh, will start in a few days in the Odisha's capital of Bhubaneswar. The historical site will come alive with the humungous crowd of devotees and spiritual gurus and the chants of mantras during the fair.
As in the Kumbh Mela, devotees and spiritual gurus bathe in the water bodies around the five sacred ponds located on the Khandagiri hill. It is believed that bathing in the ponds cures people of various diseases. Yet, little has been to renovate or clean the water bodies.
A team of ETV Bharat conducted a reality check of the five sacred ponds in Khandagiri. Of the five sacred ponds, 'Gupt Ganga', 'Akash Ganga', 'Radha Kund', and 'Shyam Kund' are located on the Khandagiri hill, while 'Lalita Kund', also known as 'Rani Kund', is on the Udayagiri hill.
It is believed that taking a dip in the ponds at Khandagiri is equivalent to receiving the benefits of bathing at the Triveni Sangam during the Kumbh Mela. People also believe that bathing in the five ponds cures many diseases and sorrows and leads to salvation. However, the condition of these ponds has deteriorated so much that the water is no longer fit for bathing.
The ponds on the hill once had crystal-clear water, but now the water is stagnant and smell foul. Devotees said the 'Lalita Kund' has dried up due to lack of maintenance.
The historical ponds, like any other water body of such nature, have several legends associated with them. However, the ponds are used only during the fair and remain neglected the rest of the year.
'Akash Ganga' and 'Gupt Ganga', the two sacred ponds on Khandagiri hill also lie completely neglected. Similar is the plight of 'Radha Kund' whose water has become dirty.
Raghunath Mohanty, a corporator, said, "Lakhs of tourists and researchers visit the Khandagiri hill every year. But no one cares about the development of the place. The ponds and caves are lying in neglect even as we have asked the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to renovate the site."
Mohanty said the 'Akash Ganga' pond is relatively clean but is frequented by drug addicts and anti-social elements. "Any tourist visiting the area would not feel safe. Furthermore, the biggest problem is that no one is showing any interest in cleaning the water of the five ponds. How will the sadhus and saints bathe in the water bodies during the upcoming fair under such circumstances?" he asked.
Meanwhile, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation Mayor Sulochana Dash said toilets, drinking water, lighting, and security arrangements will be provided for the Naga sadhus and devotees, and health services, mobile toilets, and drinking water will be made available during the fair if needed. "The area around Khandagiri will also be secured", she assured.
