Unclean, Dry Water Bodies Set To Welcome Devotees And Sadhus Yet Again At Bhubaneswar's Khandagiri Mela

Bhubaneswar: The Khandagiri Mela, also called Odisha's Kumbh, will start in a few days in the Odisha's capital of Bhubaneswar. The historical site will come alive with the humungous crowd of devotees and spiritual gurus and the chants of mantras during the fair.

As in the Kumbh Mela, devotees and spiritual gurus bathe in the water bodies around the five sacred ponds located on the Khandagiri hill. It is believed that bathing in the ponds cures people of various diseases. Yet, little has been to renovate or clean the water bodies.

A dirty pond on Khandagiri hill (ETV Bharat)

A team of ETV Bharat conducted a reality check of the five sacred ponds in Khandagiri. Of the five sacred ponds, 'Gupt Ganga', 'Akash Ganga', 'Radha Kund', and 'Shyam Kund' are located on the Khandagiri hill, while 'Lalita Kund', also known as 'Rani Kund', is on the Udayagiri hill.

It is believed that taking a dip in the ponds at Khandagiri is equivalent to receiving the benefits of bathing at the Triveni Sangam during the Kumbh Mela. People also believe that bathing in the five ponds cures many diseases and sorrows and leads to salvation. However, the condition of these ponds has deteriorated so much that the water is no longer fit for bathing.