ETV Bharat / state

Uncle Slits Throats Of Three Children In Bihar's Aurangabad, Attempts Suicide

Aurangabad: Three children from the same family were found brutally killed with their throats slit in Khuthatan village under the Haspura police station area. The accused, identified as their uncle, also attempted suicide and is currently being shifted to Patna in critical condition.

According to preliminary reports, the accused, Amant Pal, allegedly killed his two nephews and niece. He later attempted to take his own life by slitting his throat. He was initially admitted to Aurangabad Sadar Hospital, but due to his critical condition, doctors referred him to Patna for advanced treatment.

Villagers said the accused, who is unmarried, had left home on a motorcycle on Friday morning and returned shortly after. He knocked on the door, but there was a delay in opening it as his sister-in-law was bathing. Once inside, he allegedly turned up the speaker volume to full and used a cutting machine to slit the throats of the three children one by one.

"Prima facie, it appears that the younger brother killed the three children of his elder brother. After the incident, the accused also injured himself and was taken to Sadar Hospital for treatment. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway to ascertain the motive," Haspura police said in a statement.