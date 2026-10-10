ETV Bharat / state

Uncertainty Over Strait Of Hormuz: Bengal Artisans In A Fix With Overseas Orders For Durga Idols

Surajit Pathak at his workshop in Shyamnagar. ( ETV Bharat )

Barrackpore: Artisans of Amala Shilpalaya in Shyamnagar under the North 24 Parganas of West Bengal are uncertain about the dispatch of the Durga idols as overseas orders had to be cancelled due to the persistent uncertainty over international shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

The Middle East conflict has interrupted the unbroken streak of exporting idols maintained for 12 years. The exorbitant cost of using alternative routes and doubts over timely delivery have combined to create a situation where Surajit Pathak, an artisan from Shyamnagar, is set to lose potential earnings amounting to several lakh rupees.

While idol-making continues throughout the year, the Durga Puja season holds special significance for artisans of Shyamnagar. It is the time when they generate substantial additional income, augmented by exporting idols abroad. Bengalis living in various parts of the world, including the United States, organise Durga Puja, and artisans from Bengal craft and ship these idols. Pathak has been involved in this craft for many years, but the current international situation has become a hurdle. Among the orders received this year, it has become impossible to ship an idol intended for a puja celebration in Texas. Pathak began his journey in idol-making under his father's tutelage. He has held fast to this family profession out of love and dedication. He started receiving orders to export Durga idols abroad in 2012. In some years, one or more idols were crafted and shipped abroad. This year, too, an order was placed from Texas, with the prospect of earning several lakh rupees. However, the plan to export the idol ultimately had to be cancelled. "The volume of work is significantly lower this year compared to previous years. The prices of raw materials, including clay, have risen. On the other hand, new Puja committees are finding it difficult to purchase idols at higher prices, resulting in lower profits from local commissions. The cancellation of overseas orders has further compounded these difficulties," Pathak said. Fears of disrupted cargo ship movements through Hormuz have jeopardised the usual arrangements for shipping idols abroad. Although transport agencies have suggested alternative routes, the costs are significantly higher. Moreover, there is no guarantee that idols shipped via circuitous routes would reach their destinations before the puja.