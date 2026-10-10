Uncertainty Over Strait Of Hormuz: Bengal Artisans In A Fix With Overseas Orders For Durga Idols
An artisan from Shyamnagar had to cancel a high-value order from Texas due to shipping issues and no guarantee from shipping agencies of on-time delivery.
Published : October 10, 2026 at 7:00 PM IST
Barrackpore: Artisans of Amala Shilpalaya in Shyamnagar under the North 24 Parganas of West Bengal are uncertain about the dispatch of the Durga idols as overseas orders had to be cancelled due to the persistent uncertainty over international shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.
The Middle East conflict has interrupted the unbroken streak of exporting idols maintained for 12 years. The exorbitant cost of using alternative routes and doubts over timely delivery have combined to create a situation where Surajit Pathak, an artisan from Shyamnagar, is set to lose potential earnings amounting to several lakh rupees.
While idol-making continues throughout the year, the Durga Puja season holds special significance for artisans of Shyamnagar. It is the time when they generate substantial additional income, augmented by exporting idols abroad.
Bengalis living in various parts of the world, including the United States, organise Durga Puja, and artisans from Bengal craft and ship these idols. Pathak has been involved in this craft for many years, but the current international situation has become a hurdle. Among the orders received this year, it has become impossible to ship an idol intended for a puja celebration in Texas.
Pathak began his journey in idol-making under his father's tutelage. He has held fast to this family profession out of love and dedication. He started receiving orders to export Durga idols abroad in 2012. In some years, one or more idols were crafted and shipped abroad. This year, too, an order was placed from Texas, with the prospect of earning several lakh rupees. However, the plan to export the idol ultimately had to be cancelled.
"The volume of work is significantly lower this year compared to previous years. The prices of raw materials, including clay, have risen. On the other hand, new Puja committees are finding it difficult to purchase idols at higher prices, resulting in lower profits from local commissions. The cancellation of overseas orders has further compounded these difficulties," Pathak said.
Fears of disrupted cargo ship movements through Hormuz have jeopardised the usual arrangements for shipping idols abroad. Although transport agencies have suggested alternative routes, the costs are significantly higher. Moreover, there is no guarantee that idols shipped via circuitous routes would reach their destinations before the puja.
Shipping the idols by air was also considered as an alternative, but the cost of air transport is prohibitively high. Furthermore, artisans point out that taxes and other expenses incurred upon arrival abroad could add to the financial burden.
Many Puja organisers find it impossible to shoulder these additional costs. Thus, the process of exporting idols has stalled between the uncertainties of maritime transport and the exorbitant costs of air transport. Alongside the cancellation of the order from Texas, other overseas orders have also declined due to these same issues.
"Although we work throughout the year, the Durga Puja season offers the best chance to make a significant profit. Exporting idols abroad usually yields substantial returns. However, the current crisis surrounding the Strait of Hormuz has left transport companies unable to guarantee timely delivery. Shipping via alternative routes drives up costs, while air freight is too expensive for the organisers to bear. Consequently, rather than risking a failure to deliver on promises, we had to cancel the orders. This is the first time in 12 years that I have faced such a situation," Pathak said.
Highlighting the importance of overseas orders, he explained that the income generated during the Puja season is vital for him and the team. Such orders increase the total number of idols produced and the overall workload, thereby creating opportunities for assistant artists to earn extra income. With that opportunity unavailable this time, not only Pathak but also the seven artisans working with him are facing financial losses.
Jayanta Basak, an associate artist at Amala Shilpalaya, said that while work is available locally, the lack of overseas orders has eliminated the opportunity for extra income.
"We aren't making the profits we usually do from exporting idols. We had to turn down some orders that did come in, while many others never materialised. I hope the situation normalises soon and the war ends by next year. Both the Central and state governments should take steps to ease the challenges associated with exporting idols," he added.
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