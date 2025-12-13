ETV Bharat / state

RCA Controversy: Uncertainty Persists Over Hosting Of IPL Matches In Rajasthan

Jaipur: The ad hoc committee has been governing the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) for the last two years casting a shadow of doubt over whether the state will be allowed to host Indian Premier League (IPL) matches next year.

The government appointed ad hoc committee, tasked with conducting elections, has not only overstayed its tenure, but has also been embroiled in controversies. The impact of the controversy was evident during this year's IPL matches, after which the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) entrusted the Rajasthan State Sports Council the responsibility of hosting the IPL matches.

However, Rajasthan Royals official Rajiv Khanna stated, "We are closely monitoring the situation and have discussed the matter with the state's Sports Department several times." He added, "We will participate in the event as per the BCCI's orders."

For the last two years, the IPL has been organized by the state government in Jaipur. However, this year's IPL matches were marred by considerable controversies. Following this, the BCCI clarified that the situation within the RCA is not favourable for it to be allowed to host matches with the ad hoc committee still in operation.

The BCCI hosts IPL matches in consultation with its respective member state cricket associations. This means that the Rajasthan Cricket Association is authorized to host any match in Rajasthan.