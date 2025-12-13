RCA Controversy: Uncertainty Persists Over Hosting Of IPL Matches In Rajasthan
The BCCI has clarified that the situation within RCA is not favourable for it to be allowed to host IPL matches.
Published : December 13, 2025 at 3:49 PM IST
Jaipur: The ad hoc committee has been governing the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) for the last two years casting a shadow of doubt over whether the state will be allowed to host Indian Premier League (IPL) matches next year.
The government appointed ad hoc committee, tasked with conducting elections, has not only overstayed its tenure, but has also been embroiled in controversies. The impact of the controversy was evident during this year's IPL matches, after which the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) entrusted the Rajasthan State Sports Council the responsibility of hosting the IPL matches.
However, Rajasthan Royals official Rajiv Khanna stated, "We are closely monitoring the situation and have discussed the matter with the state's Sports Department several times." He added, "We will participate in the event as per the BCCI's orders."
For the last two years, the IPL has been organized by the state government in Jaipur. However, this year's IPL matches were marred by considerable controversies. Following this, the BCCI clarified that the situation within the RCA is not favourable for it to be allowed to host matches with the ad hoc committee still in operation.
The BCCI hosts IPL matches in consultation with its respective member state cricket associations. This means that the Rajasthan Cricket Association is authorized to host any match in Rajasthan.
Regarding the IPL matches held in March-April, the BCCI had clearly stated that if the current circumstances persist, the BCCI would not accept any future requests to host IPL matches at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. For the last two years, the Rajasthan Royals has been coordinating the IPL in Jaipur in collaboration with the Sports Department.
The situation within the Rajasthan Cricket Association has worsened compared to the previous two years. Former convener of the ad hoc committee and BJP MLA Jaideep Bihani accused the Rajasthan Royals of match fixing in the IPL, which sparked a significant controversy and led to his removal from the post.
However, the dispute between the convener and other members of the ad hoc committee remains unresolved, leading to the court's appointment of an ombudsman for the cricket association. Even the players' travel arrangements were disrupted, and at one point, the women's cricket team was stranded in Nagpur due to lack of return tickets.
The BCCI has already clearly stated that the IPL hosting rights are awarded to the respective sports associations. However, the Rajasthan Cricket Association's elections have not yet been held, creating confusion.
If elections are not held on time, Jaipur could lose the IPL hosting rights. Following the expiry of the MoU between the Rajasthan Cricket Association and the SMS Cricket Stadium, the stadium is currently being managed by the Sports Council. If elections are held and Jaipur is awarded the hosting rights, the question of where the IPL matches will be held will also arise, which could once again require the Sports Council to be involved in the organization.
