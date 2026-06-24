Doctors Save Life Of Fetus With Rare Procedure In Rajasthan's Jaipur
The fetus was diagnosed with a serious heart rhythm disorder supraventricular tachycardia, which caused the heart to beat at extremely fast rate, reports Aditya Atraye.
Published : June 24, 2026 at 8:18 PM IST
Jaipur: Doctors at the the Mahatma Gandhi Medical College in Rajasthan's Jaipur saved the life of an unborn baby by performing a rare and extremely complex procedure.
Fetal and paediatric cardiologist Dr Prerna Bhat said at the 25th week of pregnancy, the fetus was diagnosed with a serious heart rhythm disorder supraventricular tachycardia (SVT), which caused the heart to beat at an extremely fast rate. The condition put the fetus at serious risk of heart failure and death in the womb.
Dr Bhat explained that the fetus's heart rate returned to normal after diagnosis. "The pregnant woman was given transplacental anti-arrhythmic therapy to ensure the drug reached the baby. Within just 72 hours of treatment, the fetus's heart rate returned to normal, allowing the pregnancy to continue safely".
The fetus's condition remained stable for approximately 10 weeks, but when the heart rhythm problem reappeared at the 35th week of pregnancy, the decision to deliver was taken. The newborn's tachyarrhythmia persisted for 48 hours after birth. Experts controlled the condition with two anti-arrhythmic medications, and within 72 hours, the baby's heart rate returned to normal. The newborn is now healthy and has been discharged from the hospital, said Dr Bhat.
Dr Bhat said fetal cardiology services have made it possible to diagnose and treat many serious heart rhythm disorders during pregnancy. "This has improved the survival and health outcomes of babies. Successful treatment of such complex cases so early in pregnancy is possible only at select centres in the country," she said.
Dr Bhat attributed the success of procedure to teamwork, noting that the Obstetrics and Gynecology Department and neonatology specialists also played a crucial role in it.
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