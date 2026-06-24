ETV Bharat / state

Doctors Save Life Of Fetus With Rare Procedure In Rajasthan's Jaipur

Jaipur: Doctors at the the Mahatma Gandhi Medical College in Rajasthan's Jaipur saved the life of an unborn baby by performing a rare and extremely complex procedure.

Fetal and paediatric cardiologist Dr Prerna Bhat said at the 25th week of pregnancy, the fetus was diagnosed with a serious heart rhythm disorder supraventricular tachycardia (SVT), which caused the heart to beat at an extremely fast rate. The condition put the fetus at serious risk of heart failure and death in the womb.

Dr Bhat explained that the fetus's heart rate returned to normal after diagnosis. "The pregnant woman was given transplacental anti-arrhythmic therapy to ensure the drug reached the baby. Within just 72 hours of treatment, the fetus's heart rate returned to normal, allowing the pregnancy to continue safely".