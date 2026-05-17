Unaccounted Silver Worth Crores Seized At Rajkot Airport In Gujarat
The operation was carried out by the Central Intelligence Bureau(IB) following specific intelligence inputs about the smuggling of the precious metal.
Published : May 17, 2026 at 7:50 PM IST
Rajkot: The Central Intelligence Bureau(IB) on Sunday seized 400 kilograms of silver worth Rs 10 crore at the Rajkot International Airport in Gujarat, officials said.
It is understood that a team of senior officials from the IB conducted a surprise raid on the airport's cargo terminal based on specific intelligence about the smuggling of the precious metal. During the high-profile search operation, officials seized 400 kilograms of pure silver. Its estimated value in the international market stands at Rs 10 crore.
According to officials, the silver consignment had been transported without any legal documentation, a revelation that has sent shockwaves through the community of traders within the local market.
Official sources within the airport security and intelligence departments said that the massive consignment was booked from Varanasi (Kashi) in Uttar Pradesh and shipped via a specialized air courier service. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the consignment was loaded into air cargo by a renowned bullion trader in Varanasi.
The name of a highly prominent and reputed silver wholesaler from the local Samakantha area has surfaced in connection with taking delivery of the parcel.
Given the gravity of this entire racket and the suspicion of a national-level economic crime, the Central IB has initiated a comprehensive and intensive round of interrogations. Senior commanding officers of the agency are conducting a deep-dive investigation to determine whether such a massive quantity of precious goods was being transported without any official billing solely to evade GST, or if a larger inter-state 'Hawala' network or illicit financial transaction scheme (money laundering) is operating behind the scenes.
Given the scope of this case, it is highly probable that senior officials from the Central Income Tax (IT) Enforcement Wing and the State GST Department will also officially join this joint investigation shortly.
Currently, security agencies have seized all digital transaction records, WhatsApp chats, and computer hard drives belonging to the firms in Varanasi and the local entities involved, and have commenced their examination.
Investigating officers are attempting to ascertain whether any such suspicious consignments were exchanged between the two firms in the past, and the total volume of goods that has been transported via the airport to date. All air cargo log records from the past year are also being scrutinized closely. Details regarding the bank accounts and gold and silver stock registers of the trading firm's owners are also being verified as part of the investigation.
In accordance with the State GST Act, it is the State GST Department that determines the quantum of taxes and penalties to be levied. The State GST Department will be solely responsible for taking appropriate action regarding the assessment of taxes applicable to the seized goods. In accordance with GST regulations, a notice may be issued; furthermore, if there is a specific permissible limit on the quantity of silver that may be transported—or if a similar scenario arises—it is the State GST authority that determines the appropriate course of action.
Should the State GST authority harbor any suspicions, it may even proceed to effect an arrest.