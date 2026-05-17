ETV Bharat / state

Unaccounted Silver Worth Crores Seized At Rajkot Airport In Gujarat

Rajkot: The Central Intelligence Bureau(IB) on Sunday seized 400 kilograms of silver worth Rs 10 crore at the Rajkot International Airport in Gujarat, officials said.

It is understood that a team of senior officials from the IB conducted a surprise raid on the airport's cargo terminal based on specific intelligence about the smuggling of the precious metal. During the high-profile search operation, officials seized 400 kilograms of pure silver. Its estimated value in the international market stands at Rs 10 crore.

According to officials, the silver consignment had been transported without any legal documentation, a revelation that has sent shockwaves through the community of traders within the local market.

Official sources within the airport security and intelligence departments said that the massive consignment was booked from Varanasi (Kashi) in Uttar Pradesh and shipped via a specialized air courier service. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the consignment was loaded into air cargo by a renowned bullion trader in Varanasi.

The name of a highly prominent and reputed silver wholesaler from the local Samakantha area has surfaced in connection with taking delivery of the parcel.

Given the gravity of this entire racket and the suspicion of a national-level economic crime, the Central IB has initiated a comprehensive and intensive round of interrogations. Senior commanding officers of the agency are conducting a deep-dive investigation to determine whether such a massive quantity of precious goods was being transported without any official billing solely to evade GST, or if a larger inter-state 'Hawala' network or illicit financial transaction scheme (money laundering) is operating behind the scenes.